Giannis Antetokounmpo flaunts unseen Nikes after hitting 500th 3-pointer

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks past the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on Monday night and helped his team snap a two-game losing skid (109-118).

The "Greek Freak" went for 35 points and 11 rebounds while he reached a milestone during the game, after beating the buzzer in the opening quarter and making a three. This was the 500th career three-pointer for the former champion and two-time MVP.

After the game, Antetokounmpo took to Twitter and posted a photo from the matchup, flexing his signature Nike shoes, with the caption, "Shoe game going CRAZY."

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to see the Bucks play better defense

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are trying to build some momentum but they are still struggling early on. With megastar Damian Lillard still in search of his rhythm, the Bucks have won six of their first 10 games and they are trailing the East leaders Philadelphia 76ers (8-1) by 2.5 games.

The "Greek Freak" is not satisfied with his team's performance so far, especially on the defensive end, and wants to see the Bucks become tougher defensively and contain their opponents.

"I think the individual pride is there. The team defense is not there. We’re not helping each other as much as we should. The gaps are so—I feel like the gaps are like wide open. I feel like guys feel comfortable to be able to come down, attack, go downhill, get an angle, make a play for themselves or for their teammate. Like, I wish we were being guarded that way," Giannis Antetokounmpo told the media on Saturday, via Sports Illustrated.

"We have to take it up a notch. This is not who we are. This is not the Milwaukee Bucks. We gotta guard people. Sixty-five points is too much. And it starts with me. It starts with the leader of the team. I gotta be better. But again, it’s not one person can do it alone. Defensively, we gotta show more."

Milwaukee let the Orlando Magic score 65 points in the opening half of Saturday's 97-112 road loss. The Chicago Bulls posted 109 points on Monday. No team has scored less than 100 points against the Bucks this season.

Milwaukee has the third-worst defensive rating in the league, allowing 116.7 ppg per 100 possessions. Only the Washington Wizards (117.0 points) and the New Orleans Pelicans (119.3 points) have the worst defensive ratings. The best defensive rating belongs to the Minnesota Timberwolves, with 101.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 29.5 ppg, 9.6 rpg and 3.6 apg so far, will look to build some momentum on Wednesday, as they travel to Toronto to take on the Raptors (5-5).