Watch: Klay Thompson reveals the hilarious nickname his Golden State Warriors teammates have given him

Klay Thompson had his best shooting game for the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. Thompson went 6-of-12 (50.0%) from the field and three-of-five (60.0%) from downtown, scoring 15 points as the Warriors pulled off a dominant 130-92 win against the Dallas Mavericks.

Thompson also had six assists in the game, including a couple of highlight-worthy behind-the-back passes that sent the Chase Center fans into a frenzy.

However, the most important part of the night for Thompson came during his on-court interview following the win. The three-time NBA champion revealed the nickname given to him by his Golden State Warriors teammates following the end of the contest versus Dallas.

Klay Thompson went one step further. Showing just how serious he is about his new 'Sea Captain' nickname, Thompson came out wearing a ship captain hat for his post-game media interaction.

"Klay just playing a Klay Thompson game," says Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

Putting the humor provided by Klay Thompson's announcement of his new nickname aside, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr brought the focus back to Thompson's impressive display.

During his post-game press conference, Kerr was immensely pleased with his shooting-guard's performance against the Mavericks. Kerr said it was Thompson's "best game" so far, lauding his patience on the night.

"I think this was Klay's best game in terms of patience... he wasn't forcing it at all."

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson: "I think this was Klay's best game in terms of patience... he wasn't forcing it at all." Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson: "I think this was Klay's best game in terms of patience... he wasn't forcing it at all."

Kerr went on to add that he was really happy with the team's all-round performance, but put special emphasis once again on Klay Thompson's impact on the game as he continued his interactions with the media.

"The balance was great. Jordan [Poole] as the sixth man, having a really good scoring night [17 points]. Klay just playing a Klay Thompson game. He was clean moving the ball, taking the open shots, not forcing anything, making a couple of great moves to the basket but then moving the ball on. I thought everybody really did a good job of just spacing the floor and moving it on to the next guy. We got a lot of really good looks."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Kerr says No. 11 played a "Klay Thompson game" tonight Kerr says No. 11 played a "Klay Thompson game" tonight https://t.co/lJXNs16Pz2

Overall, Thompson himself was very happy about proceedings on Tuesday night, which also saw him play the most minutes for the Golden State Warriors since he made his return from injury on the 9th of January versus Cleveland. Thompson expressed his joy to the media about being able to rack up 25 minutes in the win over Dallas.

"I am just happy that I was able to uptick my minutes tonight. I mean it was probably a season-high for me - 25 minutes. I'm going to get my good rest tomorrow and excited to play against the T-Wolves on Thursday. Felt good to make some three-balls too and have an efficient night from the floor. I really pride myself on my efficiency, so it felt good to be myself again."

Also Read Article Continues below

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Klay was happy with his increase in minutes tonight Klay was happy with his increase in minutes tonight 😊 https://t.co/XzWm9E70tS

Edited by David Nyland