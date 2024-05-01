Watch: Knicks superfan Fat Joe roasts Joel Embiid following their pre-game encounter at Madison Square Garden

Before the game started between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks, Fat Joe filmed himself cheering on the Knicks while also taking a dig at Joel Embiid. Currently, Embiid is public enemy number one for Knicks fans, not only because he is the Sixers star but also because some of the things he's done have been deemed dirty by the fans.

Aside from being showered with a chorus of boos and being cussed out, some creative insults have been hurled at Embiid's way and Fat Joe's dig at him is probably one of the more clever ones.

In his clip, the rapper cheered on the Knicks before admitting that his fist stinks and that it smells dirty. The reason? Joel Embiid walked past him and dapped him up. Watch Fat Joe's clip here.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Sixers are down 3-1 right now, meaning a loss will put an end to their championship aspirations while the Knicks advance to the semifinals. Game 5 is important for both teams and with homecourt advantage, expect the Knicks fans to use every opportunity to get into Embiid's head.

Also read: Kevin Durant clears air on Rucker Park madness and calls out Fat Joe for "podcast lie"

Fat Joe and the New York Knicks fans in attendance at the Madison Square Garden shower Embiid with boos and profanity

As expected, Embiid has not had a moment of peace in Game 5. The Knicks fans have mercilessly booed him every time he touches the ball. Almost every single time there is a lull in the action, the Knicks fans scream profanities at him in unison.

This began even as Joel Embiid was being introduced ahead of Game 5. During the player intros, Embiid was met with extremely loud boos from the Knicks fans and it is safe to assume that Fat Joe isn't only joining in, he's probably leading his section in heckling the Sixers star.

Expand Tweet

So far, it seems like all the heckling and jeering is affecting Joel Embiid. In the first half, he had a cold performance. He shot 3-for-10 from the field and entered halftime with only eight points. He's also turned the ball over three times already.

However, it isn't just Embiid who has struggled; his teammates Kelly Oubre Jr. and Kyle Lowry have been cold as well. Oubre Jr. went 1-for-7 in the first half, while Lowry has gone 0-for-4. The Knicks are only leading by six (49-43) due to Tyrese Maxey's 15-point first-half performance. Tobias Harris also had a strong first half, adding ten points on 4-for-6 shooting.

However, Embiid and his other teammates will need to step up their performance in the second half if they hope to avoid getting sent home today.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback