WATCH: Lakers forward's wife gives NBA fans insight into Ramadan as player breaks fast midgame

Several NBA players are fasting for the majority of the day as they observe Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims around the world fast for the entire month, along with prayers, reflection and reading the Quran. It changes every year, so it can coincide with worldwide sporting events.

One of the players who observe Ramadan is Taurean Prince, who had to possibly fast from four in the morning until the usual game time of around 8 p.m. His wife, Hanah Usman, shared on social media how she supports Prince on game day during Ramadan.

In the video below, Usman pointed out that Prince was ready to break his fast as the game against the Golden State Warriors started on Saturday. She showed him getting ready for iftar, or the breaking of the fast. It's unclear what Prince ate, but Usman had some chips and fruit along with coffee and ice-cold juice.

Taurean Prince was able to play 30 minutes for the LA Lakers in their disappointing 128-121 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Prince finished with eight points, two rebounds and three assists off the bench. He did a fantastic job defending the Warriors' best perimeter players but went cold from the field, going just 3-for-8.

Other NBA players who are possibly observing Ramadan this season include Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks, Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, Omer Yurtseven of the Utah Jazz, Dennis Schroder of the Brooklyn Nets, Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns and Mo Bamba of the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA fans react to Taurean Prince fasting for Ramadan

Taurean Prince is observing Ramadan this season.

Taurean Prince is one of several NBA players fasting since March 10 to observe Ramadan. Not many fans knew that the LA Lakers forward was Muslim, so they reacted to it on social media. Some were surprised by Prince's religion, while others gave him respect for fasting despite the difficulty of it for an athlete.

One fan wrote:

"Wow respect."

This fan commented:

"Rare Taurean W fr much respect."

Another fan replied:

"Oh myyyyyy hella respect that's gotta be exhaustingggg."

Prince signed a one-year, $4,516,000 contract with the LA Lakers this offseason. He was coming off two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves before he entered free agency. He has started and came off the bench for Lakers head coach Darvin Ham.

The 29-year-old forward is averaging 9.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He's shooting 43.9% from the field, including 38.9% from beyond the arc.

