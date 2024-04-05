Watch: Larry David messes around with New York Knicks' celebrity cam while catching action vs Kings

Madison Square Garden, the home of the New York Knicks, is usually where big-named stars go when they want to watch NBA games. Much like the teams in Los Angeles, New York has a bunch of celebrities who attend games when they're free.

The Knicks are playing the Sacramento Kings tonight as part of their final seven-game stretch this season. They're coming off a 109-99 loss against the Miami Heat on Tuesday and are looking to bounce back. The Kings, on the other hand, look to improve their record as they are seventh in the Western Conference.

One of the stars who attended tonight's game is veteran comedian and writer Larry David. Known for his longtime sitcom, Curb Your Enthusiasm, David had a bit of fun with the camera crew when he was on the big screen.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The comedian was seen attempting to make a heart with his hands. However, it got too difficult for David who made it look like he couldn't do it. Watch the video below to see him mess around with the camera.

Expand Tweet

In a recent interview with Bill Simmons, the co-creator of Seinfeld shared that he grew up as a Knicks fan.

"I grew up in Brooklyn, I was a Yankee fan and a Knick fan and a Ranger fan and a Giant fan," David said (via Boston.com).

Expand Tweet

With the campaign the Knicks are having this season, David might be in a good mood, much like most fans of the franchise.

Also read: "I hope your ACL tears" - New York Knicks fans chew out Heat forward after dismal Julius Randle injury update

Larry David has a "feeling" about the New York Knicks this season

New York Knicks fans are having an incredible season currently as the team has achieved tremendous success. Thanks to the production that Jalen Brunson has shown, the Knicks are fifth in the Eastern Conference.

David, who's an avid fan of the franchise, shared his thoughts on the season that the team is having. During his appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," the celebrity talked about his love for the franchise.

"This is the first time since Linsanity that I've had a feeling about this team, because Linsanity lasted 12 games," David said. "I really think they have a great chemistry."

David talked about the Knicks at the 6:13 mark.

Expand Tweet

David weighed in on the intelligence the team has, especially on the defensive end. He also gave credit to the head coach Tom Thibodeau for the work he's done with the team. He did, however, point out that the health issues that the team has struggled with are hurting them.

The comedian hopes to see the starters back on the court to perform to their full potential.

Also read: New York Knicks Injury Report: Latest on OG Anunoby and Josh Hart's status against Kings (April 4)