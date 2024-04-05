"I hope your ACL tears" - New York Knicks fans chew out Heat forward after dismal Julius Randle injury update

New York Knicks fans are expressing dissatisfaction with the recent announcement concerning the sidelined All-Star forward Julius Randle. The team disclosed that Randle will miss the remainder of the season due to a necessary shoulder surgery. Many didn't take this lightly and quickly looked for someone to blame.

The incident leading to Randle's season-ending injury occurred during the Knicks' game against the Miami Heat on January 27. With New York holding a commanding 115-98 lead in the fourth quarter, Randle attempted a layup after receiving a pass from Josh Hart. However, a collision with Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. resulted in Randle's awkward fall and subsequent dislocation of his right shoulder. He was quickly removed from the game as New York's medical team tried to address the situation.

Since then, Randle hasn't played a single NBA game, including the 2024 All-Star Game in Indiana. Now, Knicks fans targeted Miami's rookie as he posted a photo of himself on his Instagram account.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans have redirected their frustration towards Jaquez, inundating his Instagram account with critical remarks. Here are some of what the fans had to tell Jaquez.

"I hope your acl tears," one Knicks fan commented.

Knicks fans flood Jaquez's Instagram comments

One fan takes a more religious approach.

Knicks fans flood Jaquez's Instagram comments

Knicks fans flood Jaquez's Instagram comments

Knicks fans flood Jaquez's Instagram comments

Knicks fans flood Jaquez's Instagram comments

Despite Randle's absence, the Knicks continue their season, albeit with a notable gap in their roster.

Also read: Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for April 4 | 2023-24 NBA Season

New York Knicks' Julius Randle tried his best to make a comeback

It hasn't been an easy ride for Randle as he's helpless in his situation right now. Despite this, the New York Knicks All-Star forward has made every effort to regain his health and return to play this season.

"I want everyone to know that I did everything in my power to get back this season," Randle said in a recent interview. "That was my intention, to be playing right now."

Expand Tweet

According to Randle, surgery was the only option available to prepare him for his comeback. He will be re-evaluated five months after the surgery, likely to determine his shoulder's status and readiness for the next season.

Also read: Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 4, 2024