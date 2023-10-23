Watch: LeBron James and Erling Haaland unite in inspirational advert to brandish new Beats by Dre product

LeBron James has been one of the faces of Beats by Dre since the late 2000s and remains an ambassador for the brand. James reportedly has a stake in the company and has made millions over the years. "The King" recently starred in the latest Beats by Dre featuring Manchester City's rising superstar striker Erling Haaland.

In the video uploaded by Beats by Dre on their social media accounts, the new promo ad is titled "The King and The Viking." James has always been known as "The King" for the majority of his career, while Haaland hails from Norway, so it's easy to associate him with Vikings.

The first part of the video shows Samantha James giving a pep talk to her husband. On the other hand, Haaland's father and agent, Alf-Inge, also had a message for him about his rise to superstardom.

LeBron James remains one of the best players in the world today despite turning 39 years old in two months. James is officially the oldest player in the NBA heading into his 21st season. He is set to help the LA Lakers in their quest to win their 18th NBA championship.

James is coming off a season wherein he became the NBA's all-time leading scorer, breaking the record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. In some people's eyes, he has surpassed Michael Jordan as the greatest basketball player of all time.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland had a record-breaking first season at Manchester City after honing his skills at Borussia Dortmund for two and a half years. Haaland scored 36 goals in the English Premier League, including an additional 16 goals in other competitions.

The 23-year-old striker led Manchester City to the treble, winning the EPL, FA Cup and Champions League in his debut campaign. He's also off to an amazing second season with nine goals in nine league games already.

LeBron James' kids appear on Beats by Dre commercial

LeBron James and his wife Savannah appeared with their three children in the Beats by Dre commercial. It was great to see Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri all together following Bronny's health scare back in July.

"The King" will dedicate Year 21 of his career to Bronny, who is on his way to a full recovery. He underwent surgery to correct a congenital heart defect that caused the cardiac arrest a few months ago. He's already in rehab, but it's unclear when he can make his debut for the USC Trojans.

