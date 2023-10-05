Watch: LeBron James' comical reaction to finding out he's oldest player in this NBA season

LA Lakers star LeBron James is the NBA's oldest active player, and he had an interesting reaction after finding out that fact. The soon-to-be 39-year-old icon may be the oldest, but he isn't done competing at the highest level and is looking to add another title to his resume.

Last season, it was his former teammate, Udonis Haslem, who had the title as the league's oldest active player. Now, he's on the older side of the spectrum but isn't looking like he's done playing for titles.

In a video posted on X, James was informed that he's the oldest active player. Being his goofy self, he belted a scream with his hands to his face similar to Macaulay Culkin's "Home Alone" movie poster. After the yell, he dunked the basketball like he was 28.

Watch the video below to see the comical sequence.

As he's closer to 40 years of age, it doesn't look like he'll be slowing down at any point. He's dunking as if he didn't have any history of foot injuries from last season and is optimistic about contending for a title. James' longevity is extremely underrated.

LeBron James surprised new teammate Jaxson Hayes with a windmill dunk

Even in his 21st season, he still continues to surprise fans with what he can do. LeBron James has been around the league since 2003. Now, he's teamed up with his younger teammates, including Jaxson Hayes, who was signed by the Lakers over the summer.

While doing his interview, other players were putting up shots. Hayes was talking about what he's trying to do differently this season and was suddenly surprised by what he saw. The cameras were directed at him and weren't able to capture what LeBron did.

However, according to Hayes, James did a self-alley-oop that ended in a windmill dunk.

"Oh, my gosh! Did you guys see that? LeBron just threw a crazy bounce alley-oop to himself, like windmill," Hayes said laughingly. "Out of nowhere. I was not ready for that."

As a new member of the Lakers, he'll have to get used to seeing LeBron perform insane dunks this season.

But James won't be playing in their preseason opener against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. However, coach Darvin Ham informed the media that LeBron is healthy and is just trying to manage his minutes.

