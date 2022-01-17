Watch: LeBron James enjoys NFL playoffs action with a glass of wine

LeBron James has been phenomenal for the LA Lakers this season, putting up superb performances consistently. But his sole effort has not been enough to drag the Lakers out of the sticky spell they find themselves in at the moment.

The 4-time NBA champion averages 28.9 points this season, ranking second in the league. He is only behind Kevin Durant, who has recorded 29.2 points per game, with Giannis Antetokounmpo lurking with 28.5 ppg.

James is currently in the conversation of a possible MVP title this season, owing to his tremendous performance this season thus far.

LeBron James has always been an NFL fan and lover of the game as he used to play the sport back in high school. His interest in the sport has seen him go into various betting contests with fellow basketball players. He grew up being a core fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

So, it was unsurprising to see his Instagram story where he was watching the Cowboys take on the SAN Francisco 49ers in a NFL playoff wild-card round.

What do you think? The Dallas Cowboys & Seattle Seahawks offered LeBron James a tryout during the 2011 NBA lockout.His friends talked him out of it, but James told The Athletic today that he "would have made the team."HS Stats:— 2 yrs— 99 Recs— 27 TDs— 2x All-StateWhat do you think? https://t.co/DwfggcKkKM

He was sipping into a glass of win while enjoying the contest. Sat on the shelf directly under his TV set were his four NBA championship trophies.

Where will the LA Lakers be without LeBron James in the 2021-22 NBA season?

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after missing a three-point shot against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center on January 12, 2022 in Sacramento, California.

The LA Lakers have had an inconsistent run this season, losing 22 of 43 games played. Much was expected from the additions of Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony to the Lakers roster. However, the results have been comparatively poor to say the least.

StatMuse @statmuse The Lakers haven’t won a game vs a .500 team in a month.



They won vs the Mavs on December 15 and are 0-6 since. The Lakers haven’t won a game vs a .500 team in a month.They won vs the Mavs on December 15 and are 0-6 since. https://t.co/VDvfMV7k0L

In their last outing against the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers suffered their biggest defeat of the season yet. They lost the game with a 37-point differential as the season now drives into the final half.

The Lakers are now on a 3-game losing streak, having lost to the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings prior to the match against the Nuggets.

Since his return to the court after the false Covid-19 scare, LeBron James has recorded an average of 31 points per game in his last 23 appearances. Without LBJ on the roster, the franchise might even have ended up in the bottom 3 in the Western Conference.

