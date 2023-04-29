Watch: LeBron James goes back in time with an incredible reverse dunk

LeBron James remains one of the best players in the world, playing his 20th NBA season. James might have lost some of his bursts of speed and some of his athleticism, but he can still make jaw-dropping plays.

With less than a minute left for half-time in Game 6 of the LA Lakers' matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, James cut to the basket. He received a nice pass from D'Angelo Russell, who was having a great game for the Lakers.

"The King" moved past David Roddy and hit a reverse dunk on Santi Aldama. The slam received a lot of cheers from the crowd. It also gave the Lakers a 59-42 lead over the Grizzlies.

Here's the video of James' play:

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are on the verge of eliminating the Memphis Grizzlies from the NBA playoffs. The Lakers have a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 and were up huge by halftime.

If the Lakers can hold on to the lead, they will win their first postseason series since 2020 inside the NBA bubble. They will advance to the second round to face the winner of the Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors series. That series is tied at 3-3, with Game 7 on Sunday.

