Watch: LeBron James livid with refs after they fail to spot kicked-ball violation against Devin Booker 

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James was livid with a no-call during Tuesday’s NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinal matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

During the first quarter, James was pushing the ball up the court on a fastbreak when he attempted to throw a bounce pass to teammate Taurean Prince. The ball instead bounced straight off the foot of Suns superstar guard Devin Booker, resulting in Phoenix gaining possession.

This type of play is typically ruled a kicked-ball violation. However, the refs either missed the kick or ruled it inadvertent, as they didn’t make a call, and James was assessed a turnover.

After Suns big man Drew Eubanks secured the ball, he quickly threw it up the court to superstar teammate Kevin Durant. Durant then found a cutting Grayson Allen, who converted on an and-one layup which cut LA’s lead to three after he drained the free throw.

Following the play, James was visibly incensed with the no-call, reacting in disbelief.

Check out the play below:

LeBron James and Lakers locked in for NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals

Entering Tuesday, LeBron James and LA appeared fully locked in on winning their In-Season Tournament quarterfinal matchup against Phoenix. Given the stakes involved, Lakers coach Darvin Ham compared the matchup to the NBA playoffs.

“It’s not your regular run-of-the-mill game,” Ham said.

“Obviously, it’ll be a high-level game, it’s going to be a high-level game even without the extras of the In-Season Tournament just because of the matchup. Adding the In-Season Tournament puts a lot more fire on it, it’s something at stake. So, when you play like that, it’s as close as you can get at this point of the year to the playoffs.”

If the Lakers win, they will advance to the semifinals to take on the New Orleans Pelicans in Las Vegas on Thursday. However, a loss will end their tournament run.

A semifinal berth would also result in each Lakers player receiving $100,000. Meanwhile, each player will receive $200,000 for making the championship game and $500,000 for winning the tournament. So, LA certainly has a strong incentive to win on Tuesday.

