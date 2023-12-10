Watch: LeBron James pulls up to watch Bronny James' USC Trojans debut game with mom Gloria James after winning NBA Cup

LA Lakers star LeBron James arrived at the USC Trojans game against the Long Beach State 49ers to support his son's college debut on Sunday. After dealing with a cardiac arrest during the summer, Bronny James finally played in college, a day after his dad won the first NBA Cup.

With his mother, Gloria, the recently crowned champion was seen walking courtside to watch the game. Watch the video below to see the family show support for Bronny.

From a different angle, James was seen greeting Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. The four-time champion also tapped his son as he made his way to his seat.

This is a much-awaited debut for the James household. They are excited to see Bronny's game translate into the college game.

Bronny does a similar chase-down block as LeBron James

LeBron James is known to be a great defender. He's turned things around with his defense and usually puts in extra effort when the game is on the line. James isn't shy about showing his athleticism when blocking shots, which makes his chase-down blocks entertaining to watch.

His son, Bronny, seems to have inherited his defensive instincts as he did a pretty similar chase-down block in his debut. The 6-foot-3 guard sprinted his way back on defense to prevent the 49ers from scoring a fastbreak bucket. He took off on two feet and blocked the layup attempt, looking like his dad.

There could be more in store for the fans as this is only Bronny's first game this season. He could show more of his defensive tenacity in the future games to come.

Bronny came off the bench for the Trojans to start his college career. Their next game will be against Auburn on Dec. 18.

LeBron James wins first MVP trophy for the In-Season Tournament

James led the team to a significant win Saturday night by defeating the offensive-minded Pacers team in the In-Season Tournament. After winning, the four-time MVP was awarded the first MVP trophy for the tournament. The All-Star forward had 24 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Throughout the tournament, James averaged 26.4 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while making 56.8% of his shots. King James also made 60.6% of his 3-pointers.

His teammate, Anthony Davis, helped him big-time to capture the win. Davis had 41 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks. AD's performance was one of his best this season.