WATCH: LeBron James punches home first-half exclamation point slam over an extending Alex Len

LeBron James might be the oldest player in the NBA, but he still has the hops to posterize people. James had a monster dunk in the second quarter of the LA Lakers game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. "The King" baptized Alex Len with an emphatic slam to give the Lakers momentum.

In the video below, the Lakers have possession with less than nine minutes left in the first half. Taurean Prince attacked the basket and tried to pass the ball to the unsuspecting Jaxson Hayes, who managed to save the ball. Prince got it back and gave the ball to D'Angelo Russell.

Russen then passed to James, who put Keon Ellis on skates after attacking the rim. Len tried to block the shot, but the four-time MVP had other ideas. He dunked it over the 7-foot big man for the and-one as the Crypto.com Arena erupted. The basket gave the Lakers a seven-point lead.

LeBron James still putting up numbers in Year 21

LeBron James remains a vital part of the LA Lakers even at the age of 39. James has been putting up All-Star numbers despite being the oldest player in the league and in his 21st year in the NBA. His longevity is just one of the things that makes "The King" one of the greatest ever.

The four-time NBA champ is averaging 25.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season. He's also shooting a very efficient 52.7% from the field, as well as 40.7% from beyond the arc and 73.2% from the free throw line.

James even added another accolade to his legendary resume last week. He became the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 points. It was not as celebrated as when he broke the all-time scoring record, but it's a record that may never be broken.

LeBron James to sign a new contract with the Lakers?

"The King" has a player option for next season, but it seems like he's going to sign a new deal with the LA Lakers. ESPN's Bobby Marks and Dave McMenamin reported that James returning to the Lakers is more possible than signing with a different team in free agency.

There's only a handful of teams with the money to sign James such as OKC Thunder, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers. The Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks are reportedly interested, but they can only acquire him through trade. Even at his age, he's still an in-demand player in the league.

