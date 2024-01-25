Watch: LeBron James' reaction as courtside heckler wildly claims Lakers star 'sacrificed' Kobe Bryant

LeBron James was inactive on Tuesday against the LA Clippers due to a left ankle injury. The four-time MVP cheered on his team but the LA Lakers lost 127-116 without him on the court. He was actively engaged on the bench, joining his team in huddles and talking strategy with his teammates.

In one instance during the game, James had a conversation with Anthony Davis. While the two were going back and forth, a fan suddenly asked the four-time MVP a weird question.

“Yo Bron, why do you sacrifice Kobe [Bryant]?”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The video didn’t show LeBron James’ verbal response but the look on the LA Lakers superstar’s face said it all. The audio on the viral clip seemed like a voice-over, but he still must have said something that James didn’t like.

It’s tough to understand what the fan meant by “sacrifice.” Although James and the late Kobe Bryant were basketball rivals, they were quite close off the court. During their years in the NBA, the two were always appreciative of each other. James even said he felt honored to compete against the legendary “Black Mamba.”

Bryant died on January 26, 2020, which was LeBron James’ second season with the LA Lakers, the franchise “KB24” played for in his entire career. Following the news of Bryant’s shocking death, James and his teammates honored the beloved Laker.

“King James” must have been as confused as anybody when the question was raised by the fan. “Sacrificing” someone, particularly another public figure, an NBA legend at that, is not a small allegation. James didn’t like it and his reaction showed.

Some Lakers fans don’t put LeBron James on the same pedestal as Kobe Bryant

Some LA Lakers fans hate the usual GOAT conversation involving LeBron James and Michael Jordan. For many of them, Kobe Bryant has been overlooked in such discussions. Several of these fans would even put the “Black Mamba” over “His Airness” or any player in NBA history.

As part of the pantheon of Laker greats, most loyal supporters of the franchise don’t even put James in the same breath as Bryant. In nearly six years with the purple and gold team, “King James’” resume hasn’t perhaps impressed many in Laker Nation.

LeBron James led them to the 2020 championship against the Miami Heat and the 2023 Western Conference Finals versus the Denver Nuggets. He was also the MVP in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament title. Along the way, they missed the playoffs twice and were knocked out of the first round in 2021.

Expand Tweet

While that accomplishment may be enough for most players, that is nowhere near what Kobe Bryant has achieved with the LA Lakers. The “Black Mamba” was a five-time champ and a two-time NBA Finals MVP. Jeanie Buss called him the "greatest Laker" ever.

LeBron James might be a strong contender for the GOAT but in Laker Land, it’s still Bryant who reigns supreme. It’s no surprise that a handful of fans still throw shots at him when referring to “KB24.”

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!