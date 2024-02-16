Watch: LeBron James rocks $4,200 Louis Vuitton cardigan starring for Pharrell LV collection promo with Pusha T

NBA superstar LeBron James has become an endorser for several big-name brands due to his popularity from playing basketball. One of his most recent endorsements is for the luxury clothing brand Louis Vuitton and is even seen in one of LV's recent ads.

In the ad, LeBron can be seen walking down the street while he transitions between various Louis Vuitton products. He sports various accessories, such as bags, while wearing different clothing from the brand.

This ad is a promotion for LV's 2024 Spring-Summer collection for men. Watch the video of LeBron wearing different LV products here.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One of the highlights of this ad is the first cardigan that LeBron is wearing. It is an embroidered cardigan made from 100% cotton and features portraits of painter Henry Taylor. It can be buttoned up with five artificial pearl buttons, with the top engraved with the LV logo. This cardigan retails for $4,200, as per Buyma.

Another thing to note about the cardigan is it's a part of songwriter and record producer Pharell Williams' debut collection with Louis Vuitton. Pharell became the brand's new Men's Creative Director and his debut collection was first revealed during Fashion Week in Paris in June of last year.

Aside from LeBron James, another huge star involved in releasing Pharrell's collection is rapper Pusha T, who created the soundtrack for the fashion show.

Expand Tweet

Also read: Proud pop LeBron James celebrates Bronny James' key role in USC's victory over Utah

LeBron James has worn several Louis Vuitton products recently

His recent ad sporting the cardigan isn't the first time that LeBron James was seen sporting Louis Vuitton products. He has been spotted wearing various LV clothing and accessories at different times this season alone.

During the LA Lakers season opener in Denver, LeBron was seen wearing an entire ensemble of LV clothes, from his jacket to his shoes, as well as his accessories. In their first home game of the season, he also donned an LV-heavy outfit featuring a green Speedy bag.

During the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals, LeBron pulled up to the arena wearing a pair of LV trainers before changing into his sneakers. Earlier in January, he also showed up to a game against the Miami Heat carrying a Louis Vuitton handbag.

Expand Tweet

He also wore an LV shirt during Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

LeBron James was also seen attending the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris in June last year, where Pharrell Williams debuted his collection for the brand. LeBron's recent partnership with LV makes him one of the league's superstars who epitomizes having both form and function.