In Photos: LeBron James rocks $900 Louis Vuitton T-shirt while attending Super Bowl LVIII with Savannah James & Draymond Green

LA Lakers star LeBron James made time to watch the Super Bowl LVIII to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday night. James was present with his wife, Savannah, and his agent, Rich Paul. Along with them was Golden State Warriors forward, Draymond Green.

As it's a special night, the Lakers star didn't waste any time in wearing something special. James wore a $900 Louis Vitton shirt, which had a tropical vibe with the design, and the star was comfortable wearing the shirt. Take a look at the photo to see him with the shirt.

James is among the few NBA players who attended the game. Aside from Draymond Green, former stars like Shaquille O'Neal and Tony Parker were also seen watching the game.

LeBron James promoted Draft Kings ahead of the Super Bowl

Before the much-awaited game started, LeBron James promoted a sportsbook for the Super Bowl. Two weeks before the NFL game, James announced his partnership with Draft Kings. According to the star, fans will see him make college and NFL picks for the fantasy and sports betting brand.

Ahead of the game, he shared a promo code for the event.

"I woke up feeling great because it's that time of the year," James said. "I'm very excited to share that my partners at DraftKings sportsbook are celebrating this big day with a special offer for the customers."

James didn't share his pick on who he thinks will win the Super Bowl.

LeBron James congratulates Lamar Jackson for his MVP win

The Baltimore Ravens have the reigning NFL MVP on their team, with Lamar Jackson winning his second MVP award. He's the 11th player in the league to win at least two MVP nods. Stars from different leagues congratulated him after winning the award. Among the people who sent a message was James.

"From start to finish, you’ve been the best player in the National Football League," James said. “The best thing about it, to me, is that you continue to do it your way."

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Michael Phelps, who is from Baltimore, also reached out to Jackson to send his congratulations.

“You talk about Lamar, what I see is a one-of-one,” Phelps said.

Jackson led the Ravens to the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the AFC North title this season. The MVP had 29 total touchdowns.

