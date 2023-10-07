Watch: LeBron James' show 'The Shop' once showed Drake saying he wanted family with Rihanna before seemingly dissing her in new track

Canadian rapper Drake talked about his past relationship with Rihanna on LeBron James' show, The Shop, where he mentioned desiring a family with the singer. He talked about it on the show and it amplified the rumors that one of his new songs is a slight diss on his past lover.

The topic of Drake's childhood was brought up and he talked about how he was brought up by his parents. His parents separated when he was five years old, which was hard on the rapper growing up. Now, a parent himself, he reflects on it as he's raising his son Adonis.

"I was really hard on my parents for giving me sort of a childhood that I had to wrap my mind around as I grew." Drake said. "Multiple times, I sort of suggested that they could've done a better job of co-parenting, sticking together. Not being so divided."

The hitmaker behind the song "Hotline Bling" talked about wanting to start a family with R&B icon, Rihanna.

"I end up in this situation where I don't have the fairy tale like, 'Oh, Drake started a family with Rihanna,' Like, so perfect. It looks so good on paper. By the way, I wanted that too," he added.

What's odd is that most fans are saying that one of the songs from his new album, For All The Dogs, is also about Rihanna. The fourth track called "Fear of Heights" starts off with an interesting set of lyrics.

"Why they make it sound like I'm still hung up on you?, That could never be, Gyal can't ruin me, Better him than me, Better it's not me."

Most fans speculated that these words at the beginning of the song are a major clue as to why he's subtly taking jabs at his ex, who was his on-off girlfriend from 2009 to 2016.

Drake allegedly taking subtle jabs at Rihanna's song

The two famed musicians haven't had a relationship since they officially ended their romance in 2016. The Barbadian singer and actress moved on to have a relationship with ASAP Rocky.

In the second part of Drake's first verse on Fear of Heights, many assume that he's making references to RiRi's song "Sex With Me."

"Yeah, and the sex was average with you, Yeah, I'm anti 'cause I had it with you, Okay, I'm auntie like your daddy sister, Auntie like a family picture, And I had way badder b****** than you, TBH, Yeah, that man, he still with you, he can't leave you, Y'all go on vacation, I bet it's Antilles."

The first part of Rihanna's song, on the other hand, goes a little bit like this:

"Sex with me is amazing, with her, it'll feel alright, The sex doesn't get any better, make it long, let it be all night."

Nothing has been official, but given the history, they could be dissing each other messages regarding their past.

