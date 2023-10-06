“The strength, resilience… kept us all grounded”: Bronny James receives emotional 19th birthday wish from mother Savannah James

Point guard for the University of Southern California, Bronny James, celebrates his 19th birthday today. His mother, Savannah, took her time to compose a heartwarming message for Bronny as he gets a year older to adulthood.

Over the summer, the James household experienced a serious accident concerning the USC prospect when he suffered a cardiac arrest. Luckily for the family, he's doing well right now.

As he closes to becoming a full-grown adult, Savannah wrote a message from the heart on her Instagram account.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Happiest 19th Birthday!!!!! I pray that the joy radiating from this photo is what you feel today. It’s been a few months, but the strength, resilience and determination you’ve shown has kept us all grounded in the positive! I love you so so much and I pray for you health, happiness and prosperity this year and all years ahead of you!!" Savannah posted.

A few days ago, LeBron addressed what happened to his son. According to the Lakers star, Bronny has started the rehab process to be able to play for USC again. He assured those curious that his son would play for the Trojans this season.

You might also be interested in reading this: DeMar DeRozan on LeBron James' chemistry with son Bronny James and how the Lakers legend is mentoring him

Bronny James underwent surgery

As part of his rehab process, Bronny James needed to undergo surgery. Due to this, he wasn't able to attend USC's first practice. However, LeBron assured everyone that his son is doing extremely well and will play this season. During the Lakers' media day, the four-time MVP talked about it to ensure fans that there's nothing to worry about.

"Bronny's doing extremely well," James said on media day. "He's begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates and USC — the successful surgery that he had. But he's on the up and up."

LeBron looked back on the summer the whole family experienced. The Lakers star couldn't believe what he and his family had to go through after the health scare that happened to Bronny.

"Definitely a whirlwind and a lot of emotions for our family this summer. But the best thing we have is each other. . . . We're happy to see where he is today, and we look forward to seeing what his future still has in store for him."

Expand Tweet

So far, there's no timetable for when Bronny will return to the floor for USC. However, there's hope he'll play a good chunk of the new season.

Also read: Bronny James skips initial USC practice as head coach assures LeBron James' son is doing 'very well,' months after cardiac arrest