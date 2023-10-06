"LeBron+Curry rejects club" - Wizards fresh duo of Jordan Poole & Kyle Kuzma gets hysteric monikers from NBA fans

The Washington Wizards have an exciting bunch of players who could surprise the NBA with their talent this season. The team features Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole, two players known to be traded by the team they helped capture the NBA title.

On X, SLAM Magazine's account posted a photo of the duo and asked the fans to give them a nickname. The fans, on the other hand, gave incredibly hilarious nicknames for the two players.

Fans made sure to address the obvious that they got traded after winning a title. Here are some of the funniest nicknames that the fans came up with.

Many expect Poole and Kuzma to have a great first season together as they try to lead the team to significant wins. Washington finished 12th overall in the Eastern Conference last season and is looking to bounce back from the season they had.

The front office believes that the duo of Poole and Kuzma will be their ticket back to the postseason.

The new Wizards guard Jordan Poole has decided to take Bilal Coulibaly under his wing

It's great to see seasoned veteran players mentor the young players, especially the rookies. As a new member of the Wizards, Poole took it upon himself that he wanted to mentor the team's rookie, Bilal Coulibaly. Drafted seventh overall, Coulibaly could be a key player in their 2023-24 campaign.

Poole mentioned that he's started to guide the young forward and make sure Coulibaly is having a better mentorship than he had with the Golden State Warriors.

"He's just so curious and he's willing to learn, he's willing to listen. He's the one that works." Poole said. "Anything that I see that I thought would've been helpful from my rookie season or earlier on, I just mention it whether it's about a ball screen, whether it's something about angles. Something about his routine."

"Just anything that he can use if it fits his nature, style of play, lifestyle."

Poole is slowly showing signs of maturity. After the incident with Draymond Green, where he was punched in the face after he called the defensive forward an "expensive backpack," the young star has exuded maturity. The punching incident led him to get traded to the Wizards this summer.

Last season, he averaged 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists for the Warriors. He was given a contract extension by Golden State back in 2022 worth $140 million, which spans over four years. Now, he'll have to finish the contract extension with Washington.

