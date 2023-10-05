Watch: Kyle Kuzma & Washington Wizards crew hit runway ahead of new 2023-24 NBA season

The Washington Wizards are looking like they're having fun as a team as they took over the runway and showed off their clothes before the new season starts. All Wizards players were present in their harmless fashion gig as rookies and even veterans surprised the fans.

The crowd was definitely surprised to see professional basketball players walk the runway as they were expecting runway models. Still, the players didn't make the experience awkward and tried their best to show off their style.

Watch the video below to see how well they took over the runway.

All players were composed and cool during their runway takeover. Most fans speculated that it was Kyle Kuzma's idea for the team to do it. However, no one from the team has admitted to anything yet.

Jordan Poole is excited to play for the Washington Wizards due to Daniel Gafford

The Washington Wizards are a very different team compared to the Golden State Warriors in terms of personnel. One player who will get a feel of the differences between the two teams is Jordan Poole. He was traded for Chris Paul this summer and is excited to play for his new team.

The player Poole is looking forward to playing with next season is Daniel Gafford. According to the 6-foot-4 guard, he's excited to play alongside Gafford, who's a lob threat and able to execute the pick-and-roll perfectly.

"Big fan. I haven't had a lob threat being in the league yet. Me and Gafford are in the same class," Poole said. "When I got traded, I sent him a couple of clips, couple clips of his highlights. We in them pick-and-rolls. James Harden, Clint Capela.

"But it's dope. Hard worker, rim runner extremely athletic, great hands, and he's young. So, being kinda be able to form something with that two-man game, we'll be special."

With Poole's experience playing the point guard position, he could spend some time playing as the facilitator for the upcoming season. It could probably be similar to how he played with the Warriors, which could open new things for the team on the offensive side of things.

Before getting traded, Poole already had issues with Golden State. Before the start of last season, there was a punching incident, which took over the league by storm. The young prospect was punched by Draymond Green during a practice. According to reports, Jordan called the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year an "expensive backpack."

