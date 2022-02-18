Watch: "Let me hear you say Barkley sucks!" - Shaquille O'Neal trolls Charles Barkley as the Inside The NBA crew has a jam session at Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame

Shaquille O'Neal showed off his musical gifts as the crew of Inside the NBA got into the mood for the All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

Performing in a jam session at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the team put on a show for the audience with the big man leading the ensemble.

Putting his MC hat on, Shaquille O'Neal dropped rhymes while laying down a melody on the keyboard. O'Neal ended his freestyle by leading the audience into a hilarious chant.

"Let me hear you say Barkley sucks!"

Shaquille O'Neal is known for his sense of humor and his hilarious quips with Charles Barkley. With yet another practical joke aimed at the Chuckster, the duo have shared some memorable moments on Inside the NBA.

Also featuring Kenny Smith sharing microphone duties alongside O'Neal, with Ernie Johnson Jr. playing the bongo, the cast did a great job as the opening act for the All-Star Weekend starting on Friday, February 18th.

The NBA ramps up for All-Star Weekend

2021 NBA All-Star Game.

Shaquille O'Neal's antics with the crew of Inside the NBA are the perfect segue into a weekend of thrills and entertainment. With the NBA's All-Star events taking place in Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the weekend boasts a lineup featuring some of the best and most well-known faces from around the league.

The weekend kicks off on Friday with the Ruffles Celebrity All-Star game and the Clorox Rising Stars Challenge. The Rising Stars Challenge promises to be a particularly exciting event as we see a change in format.

With 28 players, of which four are from the G-League Ignite developmental team, the event will see players drafted into four teams, who will then compete in a tournament format.

NBA Communications @NBAPR The 2022 Clorox Rising Stars team rosters The 2022 Clorox Rising Stars team rosters ⬇️ https://t.co/d8d4jjpQ9s

While there have been some roster changes due to injuries, the overall appeal is enough to generate excitement for viewers.

With an end goal of scoring 75 points to win, in honor of the NBA's 75th anniversary, the teams will compete to reach 50 points in their first games, while aiming for 25 points in the finals.

Following Friday night's action, the event will transition into an All-Star Weekend staple of Saturday Night's exhibition events. With a stacked lineup for the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, Sprite Three-Point Contest and the AT&T Slam Dunk, the weekend rolls on to the main event on Sunday night.

Featuring some of the best players in the league, the 71st All-Star Game will feature a star-studded matchup between Team LeBron and Team Durant.

Graced by familiar names such as LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry, the game will also feature some fresh faces and future stars in the league such as LaMelo Ball and Dejounte Murray.

Edited by Parimal