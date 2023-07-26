Watch: Lil Wayne drops bar to honor Lou Williams announcing retirement after 17 prolific NBA seasons

Like most rappers, Lil Wayne is a big fan of basketball. He so invested in the sport that he gave a special shoutout to a special player who recently called it a career.

After 17 years in the league, Lou Williams made the decision to retire from the NBA. In that time, he cemented himself as one of the best sixth men ever. Along with getting a lot of love from those around the league, Williams got a special shoutout from Lil Wayne.

In honor his retirement, the record selling hip-hop artist decided to something for Williams. This led to him putting out a freestyle just for the three-time Sixth Man of the Year.

During his long tenure in the league, Williams suited up for six different franchises. His longest tenure was with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he played seven seasons. Other stops in his journey include the LA Clippers, LA Lakers, and Toronto Raptors. His final stop was the Atlanta Hawks, appearing in 56 games during the 2022 campaign.

Is Lil Wayne the only rapper to give Lou Williams a shoutout?

Lil Wayne might be the most recent to do so, but other rappers have shown love to Lou Williams over the years. One artist even made an entire song about him.

Another rapper that is very passionate about the NBA is Drake. He is constantly courtside at Toronto Raptors games, and has become a major superfan of the organization.

During the 2015 season, Williams found himself on the Raptors. In that same year, Drake released his "If You're Reading This It's Too Late" album. Among the songs on there is one titled "6 man."

The song includes many references to Williams, as he was one of the NBA's top sixth men at the time. He only ended up playing one season with Raptors before moving on to his next team. In the 80 games he appeared in, the veteran guard averaged 15.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

