Watch: Luka Doncic continues to embarrass coaching staff with another sick move before facing Orlando Magic

Luka Doncic is one of the most talented players in the NBA right now, as he's a favorite to win the MVP award this season. Being a great talent, he can't help but school his trainers and coaching staff during his pre-game warmups prior to every game he plays.

As the Dallas Mavericks take on the Orlando Magic tonight, Doncic continues to show his flurry of moves on the coaching staff. In new footage of him doing the Shamgod move on one of his trainers, he knocks down a three-pointer.

Watch the video below to see the Slovenian star embarrass the trainer.

Doncic and the Mavs are coming off a win against the Charlotte Hornets last night. The four-time All-Star flirted with a triple-double and had 23 points,12 rebounds, and nine assists. His backcourt mate, Kyrie Irving, helped out with 18 points and ten assists.

Dallas (5-1) is trying to get back to the postseason after missing it in the 2022-23 campaign. Doncic is leading the charge, averaging 32.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists for the team this season.

There will be a lot more moments where the 6-foot-7 superstar will embarrass the team's coaching staff with his insane talent.

Luka Doncic got his new teammate a fresh pair of sneakers

Playing alongside Luka Doncic must be incredible as players have expressed their positive thoughts in being on the same team as him. On the floor, Doncic makes sure he gets his teammates involved in plays, giving them chances to improve on both ends of the floor.

His new teammate, Greg Brown III, signed a two-way deal with the Mavs before the season started. Being a good teammate, Doncic gave him a gift recently. The 2018-19 Rookie of the Year gifted Brown a pair of Jordan Luka's, which were custom-made, making it a priceless gift.

According to reports, Brown seems to enjoy wearing basketball shoes in yellow and pink. Doncic made a good observation and gave him a pair with both colors.

"Shout out LD, man. Feel me?" Brown said as he showed off his new pair.

Doncic has taken a leap in being the team's leader on and off the court. The season is still long and Doncic will have plenty of chances to show his leadership in many ways. Fans have already seen his leadership skills on the court, it's time that they take note of his off-court influence with his teammates.

