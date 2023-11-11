Watch: Luka Doncic gives the "Michael Jordan Shrug" after dropping 15 in 3rd quarter to put Dallas up by 32

Luka Doncic seems to enjoy torching the LA Clippers. On Friday night, he was at it again, dropping 15 points in the third quarter on his helpless opponents. In 27 minutes against familiar defenders, “Luka Legend” had already scored 42 points. He seems to relish putting on a show against Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

One play in the third quarter probably reminded fans of an iconic moment in basketball. Doncic hit a triple with 7:50 left in the third quarter to push the Mavericks lead to 95-63. While going back to play defense, he did this:

“The Shrug” became popular in the 90s when Michael Jordan made the gesture in Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers. Jordan’s sizzling performance saw him lead a 57-23 blast that was highlighted by a barrage of three-pointers. His six first-half triples, then an NBA record, had fans at Chicago Stadium going wild.

Jordan directed his reaction to LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson who was then with NBC as an in-game commentator. The gesture has since become one of the most iconic in NBA history.

Luka Doncic’s version of “The Shrug” wasn’t as elaborate as Michael Jordan’s celebration. Still, basketball fans could not have missed the meaning. It seemed like there was just nothing Doncic could not do. He is just that good.

The Slovenian has hit 16-20 of his shots, including 6-9 from behind the arc. He also has six rebounds, six assists and one steal. The Dallas Mavericks led 115-89 by the end of the third quarter.

Luka Doncic outscored Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined in the first three quarters of the Dallas Mavericks-LA Clippers game

Lining up across Luka Doncic during the tip-off of the Dallas Mavericks-LA Clippers game were Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Clippers superstars are considered to be two of the best two-way players in the NBA. Leonard is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year while George is a multiple All-NBA Defensive Team member.

Tonight, they could do nothing to stop Luka Doncic from scorching the Clippers. “Luka Legend” burned them in every possible way. He hit stepback jumpers, floaters, Euro moves and even the occasional bully ball.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, after three quarters have combined to score 34 points on 11-27 shooting. They also have six rebounds, six assists and one steal. Doncic has outscored them and has the same number of rebounds, assists and steals in three quarters.

The LA Clippers also have Russell Westbrook and James Harden on the roster. Luka Doncic, by himself, outscored them both as well. LA’s starting backcourt combined for 28 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals.

The Clippers are familiar with Doncic’s offensive explosions. Tonight’s performance has to be right up there as one of his most dominating. “The Shrug” only made it more obvious.