Watch: Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving engage with Boston fans outside TD Garden ahead of Celtics vs Mavericks Game 2

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were swarmed by NBA fans outside the TD Garden. That happened as both Dallas Mavericks superstars arrived outside the Boston Celtics' arena for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Irving arrived in a suit with his wife and his child perched on his arm before he got on the team bus. Doncic was seen signing the jerseys and shoes outside the TD Garden. The Slovenian star was in a white Jordan t-shirt with a text message that said,

“Be more prepared than anyone else.”

This is the last game that the Mavericks play on the road before they head back home to Dallas for Game 3 and Game 4. They suffered an embarrassing defeat in Game 1 when the Celtics won the opening game of the NBA Finals by 18 points.

Kyrie Irving struggled from the floor in Game 1, shooting only 6 of 19 from the field and missing all five shots from beyond the arc. Irving is expected to approach Game 2 with a different set of aggression.

It was only Luka Doncic who had a fairly good offensive night for the Mavs. Doncic scored 30 points while he shot 12 of 26 shots from the field. However, he had just one assist in the game, which was unusual from how he usually approaches the game.

While Irving is set to play in Game 2, Luka Doncic's status is still up in the air.

Luka Doncic questionable for NBA Finals Game 2

After the Dallas Mavericks dropped Game 1 of the NBA Finals, they have another piece of bad news ahead of Game 2. Superstar Luka Doncic has been listed as questionable for the game against the Celtics.

Doncic has been listed with three injuries. He is dealing with a thoracic contusion, left ankle soreness, and a right knee sprain. Doncic hasn’t missed a playoff game this season, but he has been dealing with small injuries throughout this postseason and has been on the injury report multiple times.

Doncic was seen participating in the practice before the game. However, the Mavericks are yet to make a decision about his availability. If Doncic is out for Game 2, the series might get too tough for the team to make any comeback against a tough team like Boston.

The Mavericks need Doncic and Irving on the floor to stand a decent chance of beating the Celtics and evening the series.

