Watch: Malik Monk exhibits $35,000 Audemars Piguet courtesy of former Lakers teammate amongst his retro watch assortment

Sixth Man of the Year finalist Malik Monk showed off his retro watch collection, which features an expensive gift from a former teammate. Monk said he received the gift while he was playing for the LA Lakers, which only lasted for one season. Still, he has something to remember the 2021-22 season by.

In that watch collection, Monk highlighted his Audemars Piguet watch, worth $35,000 according to NBACentral, that Trevor Ariza gifted him during their stint together.

"I got this as a gift when I was in LA," Monk said. "Trevor Ariza got it for me. One of my favorites."

In his interview with GQ last June 2023, Monk showed off the same watch. According to him, Ariza bought it for him as a gift, and is one of his favorite watches to wear.

The Kings' sixth man talked about his watches at the 2:57 mark.

How good was Malik Monk with the Lakers?

Although the team struggled mightily for the entire 2021-22 campaign, Malik Monk was one of the bright spots for the Lakers. Monk signed a one-year, $1.7 million deal to play for the team and he produced more than what the organization paid him.

The guard played 76 games for the Lakers and put up 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Monk was also in the top five in the team when it came to three-point efficiency. He knocked down 39.1% of his 5.8 attempts from beyond the arc.

Much like his role in Sacramento, Monk spent most of his time serving as a sparkplug off the bench. He had six games where he scored at least 20 points from the bench. He also had some decent games as a starter. The scoring guard finished the season as a starter against the Denver Nuggets where he scored 41 points, including seven made threes.

His time with the Lakers earned him a massive payday to sign with the Kings. During the summer, he decided to reunite with his best friend and former college teammate, De'Aaron Fox. Monk signed a two-year, $19 million contract to play for Sacramento.

The signing was worth it as he was part of the team that broke the franchise's 16-year playoff drought.

