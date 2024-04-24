Malik Monk laughs and approves shock claim on Naz Reid's NBA Sixth Man of the Year award

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk wasn't voted as the 2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year. The honor went to Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid. Even after leading the NBA in points off the bench, that wasn't enough for Monk to win.

On social media, a post showed that Monk led the league in scoring off the bench for two seasons in a row. However, he wasn't awarded the Sixth Man of the Year on either occasion. The page also pointed out that the guard is the first player in 35 years to lead the league in bench points on back-to-back seasons but not win the award.

This led to the guard replying in laughing emojis about how he didn't win the hardware, not even once.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Monk (15.4 points per game) averaged more points than Reid (13.5 ppg) this season. He also didn't start a single game in the entire 2023-24 campaign, which shows his dedication as the team's sixth man.

Malcolm Brogdon was voted the 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year.

Also read: NBA Sixth Man of the Year (6MOY) 2024: Top 4 Candidates ft. Malik Monk (Week 24)

Fans share their thoughts on Malik Monk not winning the Sixth Man of the Year award

Reid averaged 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists to earn the award. This is the first time that the center received the award. Despite being the team's sixth man, he started 14 games as a replacement for the injured Karl-Anthony Towns.

Expand Tweet

However, fans aren't satisfied with who the league voted to win. Many thought that Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk would finally win the award. Monk did not start a single game, playing all of his 72 games off the bench this season. He averaged 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists, which were all career bests.

Fans showed mixed reactions to Reid winning the award, and here are some of them.

"Crazy how a guy who started 1/5th of the season can get 6th man of the year. MALIK MONK GOT ROBBED," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Malik robbed massively," one fan tweeted.

But there are a few fans who didn't think much about who won and simply accepted the results.

"If only Malik Monk didn’t get hurt," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Well deserved for Big Jelly!" a fan congratulated the big man.

"Congrats tho 😪 wanted sum for malik man!" another fan wrote.

Reid is currently playing in the postseason, having an impactful run in the first round against the Phoenix Suns. He's averaging 8.5 points and 2.0 rebounds off the bench.

Also read: “Don’t leave us”: Sacramento Kings fans concerned over Malik Monk’s future in free agency after cryptic tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback