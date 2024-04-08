NBA Sixth Man of the Year (6MOY) 2024: Top 4 Candidates ft. Malik Monk (Week 24)

The race for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year is a legit two-horse race as the season reaches its conclusion. The favorite was recently injured, which opened the door for a late charge by the contenders. Now the race is a coin flip, according to some odds boards.

The favorite had a huge lead just a couple of weeks ago. Now the race is too close to call. Only four players are left with a chance at the award. The odds to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year are provided in parenthesis and are sourced from DraftKings.

Top four candidates for NBA Sixth Man of the Year

No. 4 - Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks (80/1)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Ports

Portis has been a bench warrior for the Bucks this season. He has started just one game.

He's averaging 13.6 points per game this season. He has scored more than his average in seven of his last 11 games. Portis will be a huge part of the Bucks playoff run.

No. 3 - Norman Powell, LA Clippers (30/1)

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell

Powell had a better shot at the award just a week ago. He was at +900 to win last week.

Powell had a huge March averaging 15.6 ppg off the bench. He's scoring 14.1 ppg this season. He has been the fourth leading scorer on a loaded Clippers roster despite starting only twice.

No. 2 - Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves (-105)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid

Reid has taken advantage of Karl Anthony-Towns’ injury. Reid is now one of the co-favorites to win NBA Sixth Man.

He has come on late, scoring 21.8 ppg in Minnesota’s four games this month. He put up 16.4 ppg and 6.9 rpg in March. He's averaging 13.6 ppg and 5.3 rpg this season.

Reid has started 12 games this season, which may harm his chances in the eyes of some voters.

No. 1 - Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings (-125)

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk

Monk is still the favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year as he has been for most of the season.

Monk has been out with a knee injury since the end of March, which has opened the door for Reid. Monk will be out through the final week of the season, so he has no chances to make a last splash to hold off Reid for the award.

The Kings are 3-2 since Monk’s injury. That doesn't help his case as the most important bench player for the Kings. If they struggle with their final four games, the Kings could fall down the Western standings.

However, a late slide might help Monk’s case for the award as it will prove how important he has been to the team.