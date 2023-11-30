Watch: Man almost hit 20 shots in a row in a nail-biting challenge to win $20k Dior Air Jordans

Air Jordan 1 is arguably the greatest shoe that the sneaker giant Nike has ever created, becoming the best streetwear sneaker in many regards. In a recent video by Clutch Points on X (formerly Twitter), a man took up the challenge to shoot 20 consecutive shots in the basket to win the Dior Air Jordan 1, worth $20,000.

The middle-aged man was in his full-sleeved shirt and pants and despite that, he took up the challenge of making 20 consecutive shots. Of those, he made 19 without fail; however, he missed his 20th shot.

Disappointment was apparent as he hid his face against the wall after missing his last shot. It wasn’t revealed in the video if he got the sneakers or not.

Jordan Brand and fashion brand Dior collaborated to give a different theme to the Air Jordans in 2020. It was the most-anticipated sneaker in the same year. It was Travis Scott who gave a peek into Dior Jordan 1 on his Instagram story in 2020.

Dior and Jordan Brand showcased their collaborative Air Jordan 1 in Miami during the Dior pre-fall 2020 show. Reportedly, the collaboration has made only 8,500 pairs of high-tops and 4,700 pairs of low-tops.

Dior Air Jordan 1 and why are Air Jordans so popular

Dior Air Jordan 1 marked the first collaboration between luxury giant Dior and Jordan Brand. The shoe is crafted from sail white leather and wolf grey. The Dior Air Jordan high-top is a different take on the changing fashion in the market.

The shoes flaunt a gray monogram swoosh logo, giving a look of balance between high-syle and classic look. Besides the “Air Dior” logo on the ankle top, there is a logo of Air Jordan.

After Air Jordan 1 was released in 1985, it became an instant hit in the market. The sneaker became the definition of streetwear sneakers and helped start sneaker culture, especially in the United States.

A large part of the popularity that the Air Jordan sneakers have is due to Michael Jordan’s popularity and Nike's heavy advertising. Jordan is still considered by many as the greatest basketball player of all time. In his era, his dominance was unchallenged dominating the league by a large margin.

Moreover, the Air Jordan sneakers are known for their elite construction and design. With the popularity Jordan still has in the NBA and the unbeatable designs of his shoes, it is highly unlikely that the sneakers will go out of fashion in the future.