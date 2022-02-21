Watch: “Me and you could go one-on-one right now" - Michael Jordan leaves Magic Johnson in splits after a banterous exchange at the NBA 75 event

Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson shared a hilarious moment as the two were in attendance at the NBA's 71st All-Star Game. While the two legends may have retired from the game, Jordan continued to flex his competitive side as he challenged Johnson to a one-on-one game.

Awaiting the halftime event honoring the 75 greatest NBA players, Michael Jordan led the conversation among the group with some banter towards Magic Johnson. He said:

"That's old dog, right there. Where your shoes at? We gonna play one-on-one. Me and you. Right now."

Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson share a competitive relationship dating back to their playing days.

With two of the best players fighting for the top spot in the league, Johnson and Jordan faced off several times. The duo eventually faced each other in the 1991 NBA Finals, where Jordan emerged as the winner and the new face of the league.

The 62-year-old Magic Johnson struggled to find his breath after the hilarious comments by the 59-year-old Michael Jordan. The group then prepared to go on stage at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as the ceremonies continued.

With the All-Star Weekend in full swing, the star-studded cast of the evening truly connected past and present.

Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson in attendance for 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend action

Honoring the 75 greatest NBA players at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

With several NBA legends in attendance for the All-Star Game, the All-Star Weekend saw many impressive performances in three days of absolute excitement.

The event began with stellar performances by the future stars of the league at the Clorox Rising Stars Challenge. Cade Cunningham emerged as the MVP of the challenge after leading Team Barry to the win.

NBA @NBA



After 13 points in Game 1...Cade Cunningham knocks down the clutch triple to bring Team Barry to within 1 point of winning Cold. Blooded. Cade.After 13 points in Game 1...Cade Cunningham knocks down the clutch triple to bring Team Barry to within 1 point of winning #CloroxRisingStars on TNT! Cold. Blooded. Cade.After 13 points in Game 1...Cade Cunningham knocks down the clutch triple to bring Team Barry to within 1 point of winning #CloroxRisingStars on TNT! https://t.co/mgNpEk7THo

While the Taco Bell Skills Challenge featured a solid showcase by the teams, the real highlight of the evening was the Sprite Three-Point Contest.

Featuring an epic shootout battle between some of the best shooters in the league, an unlikely winner emerged in Karl-Anthony Towns. The Minnesota Timberwolves star registered a contest record of 29 points in the final round.

StatMuse @statmuse Karl-Anthony Towns is the first center to win the 3-point contest. Karl-Anthony Towns is the first center to win the 3-point contest. https://t.co/8zwEk11d2v

Unfortunately, the Slam Dunk contest, which was regarded as the most anticipated event of the evening, was a letdown.

However, the excitement building up to the All-Star game has been unmatched. Featuring a star-studded lineup alongside a number of fresh faces, the matchup has proven to be an exciting one.

The likes of Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo put on dominant performances, while Steph Curry led the charge. The Golden State Warriors guard put on a shooting clinic against Team Durant.

NBA @NBA



The 3-Point King has THIRTEEN, yes, THIRTEEN threes, an



History unfolding on TNT & TBS "Steph Curry has taken over this game."The 3-Point King has THIRTEEN, yes, THIRTEEN threes, an #NBAAllStar record that keeps growing.History unfolding on TNT & TBS "Steph Curry has taken over this game."The 3-Point King has THIRTEEN, yes, THIRTEEN threes, an #NBAAllStar record that keeps growing. History unfolding on TNT & TBS https://t.co/iFBQ468Kfd

Registering an NBA All-Star Game record of 16 three-pointers, Curry put up a key performance as Team LeBron emerged as the winners for the fifth straight year.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh