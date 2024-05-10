Watch: Michael Jordan chokes up at opening of charity hospital funded by his $10 million donation

Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is striving to make a difference in his local community. The six-time NBA champion and arguably the greatest player of all time has continued to make his presence felt in North Carolina, thanks to his philanthropic efforts. Recently, his $10 million donation helped open a new medical clinic for those in need in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The clinic is the third of its kind that has been opened by Novant with the help of the legendary player in his home state of North Carolina. The mission of the medical facility is to provide health services to those who are either uninsured or underinsured, given that the United States doesn't have universal healthcare.

With his mom, Deloris Jordan, next to him, Michael Jordan cut the ribbon at the opening of his latest charitable medical clinic on Friday. Moreover, he also notably shared a few words with those in attendance.

"It's good to be home, first and foremost. ... That's what this clinic is about. When the families are not able to support, we're there to support. It doesn't have any money, doesn't matter. We're gonna do whatever we can to support you, because that's what happened to me. That's where I got it from.

"So we did it in Charlotte, and now we're gonna do it here in Wilmington, which makes it even more special, because this is home. This is where I came from. And no matter how you see Michael Jordan, this is where I started. This is where I'm always gonna be a part of."

Here's the video:

Looking at the other clinics Michael Jordan has opened in North Carolina and his other charitable donations

As Michael Jordan explained, the decision to bring another medical clinic to his home state is something near and dear to him. Of course, as previously mentioned, Jordan has been instrumental in opening two other clinics in North Carolina for those in need.

In 2017, Jordan made headlines for making a $7 million donation. At the time, his donation helped fund two clinics in Charlotte, earning him quite a bit of praise from the NBA community for using his money to make a difference in the world.

Two years later, in 2019, the first of the two clinics funded by Jordan were opened in the area. Following a similar schedule, the second of the two clinics funded by the NBA legend opened in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the latest clinic in North Carolina, it appears as though Jordan has remarkably kept up with a similar schedule of opening a clinic every 2-3 years.

Apart from his donations in the medical field, Jordan's philanthropic efforts have also seen him help out during times of crisis. For example, MJ donated a reported $2 million to local food banks to help families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around the same time, he also notably donated a million to those affected by the 2019 Hurricane that devastated the Bahamas. While his play throughout his career inspired plenty of fans, he seems to be inspiring plenty more fans now, thanks to his philanthropic efforts.