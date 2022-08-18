Does Michael Jordan own a clinic? Looking at NBA legend's foray into the healthcare sector

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time. His name is the first thing people think about when they speak about greats in the sport. However, the six-time NBA champion is a lot more than just a winner on the basketball court.

Jordan is one of the most successful businessmen and his net worth is estimated at around $2 billion. He has many successful businesses that have nothing to do with basketball, including a car dealership and clinics.

In this article, we will dig deeper into Michael Jordan's business portfolio and check out the clinics that he's opened. Jordan has done a lot of great things in his life, and helping people get affordable healthcare is one of them.

Michael Jordan has opened several clinics in North Carolina

Michael Jordan was born in Brooklyn, New York, but grew up in North Carolina. This is where his family moved to when he was five and he attended both high school and college in the state.

Jordan also owns the Charlotte Hornets, who are located in his hometown state. Despite having some issues with his hometown of Wilmington, the NBA legend said how the town holds a special place in his heart, which is why he opened two clinics there.

Michael donated $10 million to open two new clinics in New Hanover County in 2022. The new facilities offer services for those who are uninsured or underinsured, which is a huge problem in the United States.

These two clinics are not the only medical facilities that the NBA legend has opened. Back in 2017, the basketball Hall of Famer made a $7 million donation for two clinics in Charlotte.

The first clinic was officially opened in 2019, while the second one was opened in late 2021. Despite opening shortly before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan's clinics have done a commendable job treating their patients.

These clinics have treated thousands of patients throughout the years. Considering how philanthrophic Michael Jordan is, we can expect them to continue to do so for a long time.

Taking a look at Jordan's philanthrophic work

Michael Jordan has never been selfish. Despite making much less money than today's NBA superstars, the basketball legend has always shared his wealth. He has made sure that those who are less fortunate benefit from it.

From donating his entire salary to 9/11 victims to opening multiple clinics, Jordan has done a lot of good and helped thousands of people.

Besides these donations, the basketball Hall of Famer has donated $2 million of his earnings from "The Last Dance" to food banks. It played a crucial role during the worst wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jordan has also invested in education to help schools and libraries in North Carolina. He's been a big part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, becoming its ambassador in 2008.

Michael Jordan's altruism knows no borders as he's donated $1 million to the hurricane relief effort in the Bahamas back in 2019. The legacy of the six-time NBA champion is very impressive, both on and off the court.

