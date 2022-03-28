Watch: Michael Jordan erupts for 55 points in his "Double-Nickel" game against New York Knicks at MSG, on this day 27 years ago

The 1992-93 season came to an end with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls securing their first three-peat, having won the championship for three consecutive years. With the pressure of the game and his father's late July murder by carjackers, Jordan announced his retirement on Oct. 6, 1993, at age 29.

He initially said he retired because of his lack of desire to play the game. But he later revealed that his father's murder was responsible for his decision to retire.

FOX Sports Radio



"Michael Jordan's mentality which was, 'Go for it all the time' combined with the stardom, no load management, winning titles, grinding through practices...we should've seen it coming that he was going to retire (1993-94)."

The Hall of Famer signed with the Chicago White Sox and was assigned to their minor league team, the Birmingham Barons. He shared that his move was to honor his father, who had always wanted his son to be a professional baseball player.

He made his return to the NBA after realizing his career in baseball wasn't promising. He returned to the Bulls in March 1995 after they crashed out of the 1994 playoffs in the second round against the New York Knicks.

Ballislife.com



27 years ago today, Michael Jordan's "Double-Nickel" game at MSG.

This was MJ's 5th game back from retirement

In his fifth game back, Air Jordan recorded a "Double-Nickel," posting 55 points in 39 minutes. This game occurred 27 years ago today at the Madison Square Garden, with the Bulls claiming a 113-111 victory.

OTD: Michael Jordan dropped 55 points to help the Bulls defeat the New York Knicks

Shaquille O'Neal, right, and Michael Jordan interact after introduced as part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the All-Star Game on Febr. 20 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan returned to the NBA from retirement in March 1995. This was his fifth game back, having gone 2-2 in the first four. He had a point to prove, a trust to rebuild, and, boy, did he deliver!

He shot 90.9% from the free-throw line (10 of 11), 75.0% from beyond the arc (3 of 4. He scored 21 of 37, registering a field goal percentage of 56.8%, with four rebounds.

He proved to be unstoppable and unguardable.

Jordan finished that season averaging 26.9 points per game and didn't play enough games to qualify for the scoring title. That average would have been good for fourth. Shaquille O'Neal of the Orlando Magic led the league at 29.3 ppg.

In 13 seasons in Chicago, Jordan led the NBA in scoring average 10 times. But he played only 17 games this season and 18 in 1985-86, when he had a broken foot. He led the league in 10 of 11 full seasons in Chicago.

Jordan averaged 28.2 ppg as a rookie, finishing third. The New York Knicks' Bernard King (32.9 ppg) led the league, with the Boston Celtics' Larry Bird (28.7 ppg) second. All three are in the Hall of Fame.

