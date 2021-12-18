Watch: Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant go toe to toe against each other for Chicago and LA, 24 years ago on this day

Every kid wanted to ball like Michael Jordan, including Kobe Bryant, but there came a time when both players had to go at each other, and neither held back.

24 years ago, the two legends had the task of helping their teams to victories, and they put together a show. Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls eventually won the game by a healthy margin, but it was not due to a lack of effort from Kobe Bryant.

The game took place at United Center, and it marked the third time Jordan went toe-to-toe against Bryant. Black Mamba was still a rotation player in his second season with the LA Lakers, but he was the best player wearing purple and gold that night.

After an intense game of basketball, the Bulls blew out the Lakers 104-83. Fans were treated to a show from the second-year Kobe Bryant and veteran Michael Jordan, who already had five NBA championships in the bag.

Although Kobe played only 29 minutes off the bench, he finished the game with 33 points, three rebounds, and two assists while shooting 60% from the field (12-of-20). Jordan had a better night overall, making contributions on both ends of the floor. He scored 33 points and added five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.

The Lakers exacted revenge the next time both teams met in the regular season. Shaquille O'Neal was available this time and ensured the Lakers got the win.

How did Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant perform in the 1997-98 season?

Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls had the best record in the Eastern Conference with a 62-20 run. Funnily enough, it was the Bulls' worst record since the 1995-96 season, where they went 72-10 and followed it up with a 69-13 record.

Nonetheless, it was another successful season for MJ, who won the MVP award and led the team to a third consecutive Finals appearance. His Finals record was impeccable (6-0), which gives you an idea of how things ended in 1988.

Perhaps things might have been different if Kobe Bryant and the Lakers were in the Finals. However, a conference finals sweep at the hands of the Utah Jazz marked the end of their season.

A 61-21 record for the Lakers was impressive, but they did not do enough to reach the Finals. Regardless, Kobe Bryant was the third-best scorer on the team despite starting only one game in 79 outings that season.

The 1997-98 season was the end of an era, as it marked Michael Jordan's last season with the Bulls, leading to his second retirement from the league. Although he made a return three years later, it was the last time he featured in the postseason.

What marked the end of a run for Jordan was the beginning of something special for Bryant. He was promoted to the starting lineup and led the Lakers to a championship two seasons later.

