Watch: Michael Jordan with outrageous two-handed block vs Chicago Bulls, on this day 20 years ago

Michael Jordan's dominance is always remembered by his Chicago Bulls dynasty days, especially the six championship runs. Wearing No. 23 and sticking out his tongue, Jordan used to win any and every battle if he set his mind to it. The five-time MVP has too many feathers in his cap to even count, and many consider him the greatest of all time.

His days with the Bulls were so dominant that it is quite easy to forget his short stint with the Washington Wizards. He played with the Wizards for two seasons after returning from his second retirement in 2001.

Although he was older, his competitive nature didn't go away. While facing his former team on Jan. 4, 2002, Jordan turned back the clock and went high to block Ron Mercer's shot with both hands.

It wasn't just any random player who felt Jordan's wrath. Mercer was the Bulls' leading scorer and dropped 25 points in that game.

Jordan scored 29 points to go with seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. He was a plus-17 in 38 minutes, and the Wizards won 89-83.

Michael Jordan did not bag a single dollar of salary during his first year with the Washington Wizards

Michael Jordan with the Washington Wizards in 2003

When Michael Jordan returned to the NBA for the second time, he did not make a huge splash like he did the first time. The first return in 1995 was a blockbuster move that shattered all sports news. A two-letter press release that read "I'm back" is still one of the most iconic moments in sports history.

However, during his second return, the United States was still dealing with the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. He did not want to upstage the event or overshadow the tragedy, so he canceled his news conference and decided not to pocket a single cent of salary that season.

As reported by the Washington Post, Jordan issued a statement saying he would grant no interviews out of deference to the victims. He vowed to donate his entire season's salary to the victims of the 9/11 attacks.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife "I am returning as a player to the game I love."

20 years ago today, Michael Jordan came out of his 2nd retirement. He donated his $1M salary to 9/11 relief efforts.



Best GMS with Wizards

Age 38: 51 PTS (34 1st half)

Age 39: 45 PTS

Age 40: 43 PTS, 10 REB

"I am returning as a player to the game I love."20 years ago today, Michael Jordan came out of his 2nd retirement. He donated his $1M salary to 9/11 relief efforts.Best GMS with WizardsAge 38: 51 PTS (34 1st half)Age 39: 45 PTSAge 40: 43 PTS, 10 REBhttps://t.co/joFgFqqEz4

Jordan kept his promise. He had earned more than $80 million during his stint with the Bulls, so donating $1 million wasn't a tremendous loss for "His Airness."

Also Read Article Continues below

Jordan, a 14-time All-Star, was an All-Star in both of his seasons in Washington.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

LIVE POLL Q. Who is the greatest of all time? Michael Jordan LeBron James 1 votes so far