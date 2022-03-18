Watch: Michael Jordan plays golf with former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo in Mexico

Michael Jordan is one of the wealthiest athletes in the world and has been enjoying retirement since 2003. It is well-known that golf is a hobby of Jordan's and he loves playing on his own state-of-the-art course, as well as courses all around the world.

In a video shared by TMZ Sports, Jordan could be seen down in Mexico for a vacation and was caught on tape playing golf with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo. You can watch the video below.

Michael Jordan can be seen wearing a black shirt with camouflage shorts. He also has white golf shoes, as well as a backwards white cap. "His Airness" is also smoking his trademark cigar while playing golf.

Meanwhile, Tony Romo has a plain white shirt with blue shorts and gray shoes. He's also wearing a white cap, but not smoking a cigar. Romo can bee seen having a conversation with Jordan, while another player tees up his shot.

The former Cowboys quarterback is not the only NFL star that Jordan has gone on vacation with. Back in 2015, a video of Jordan playing pickup basketball with the recently unretired Tom Brady went viral. Jordan and Brady were in the Bahamas and indulged in a pickup game.

Michael Jordan's love of golf

Michael Jordan at the Wachovia Championship-ProAm.

Michael Jordan's love of golf started in his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls back in 1984. Jordan got hooked right after learning to play the sport and has even become friends with Tiger Woods.

In an exclusive interview with Steph Curry, who's also a big golf fan, last year, Jordan revealed why he loves the sport of golf so much. Jordan acknowledged that it was due to his competitive nature, but in golf, he was going up against himself.

"I mainly got into golf because, from a competitive standpoint, to me, it is the hardest game to play. I can always respond to an opponent (in basketball), a defensive guy or an offensive guy or whatever, but in golf it's like playing in a mirror," Jordan said.

NBC Sports @NBCSports



Michael Jordan to "I hate losing. It's not even a question. But I have to respect losing because losing's a part of winning."Michael Jordan to @StephenCurry30 on the United States' reaction to recent Ryder Cup history. "I hate losing. It's not even a question. But I have to respect losing because losing's a part of winning."Michael Jordan to @StephenCurry30 on the United States' reaction to recent Ryder Cup history. https://t.co/J3klklcMMl

"You're battling yourself consistently to try and get perfection. Every swing, every putt. For a competitive person, this game keeps me sane because when I walked away from the game of basketball, that was enough to keep my competitive juices working. Now that I don't have that game, this is the game," Jordan added.

Michael Jordan loves golf so much that he even established his own state-of-the-art course in Florida, designed by well-known golf course maker Bobby Weed. The course is named "The Grove XXIII" and has a 15,000 sq. ft. clubhouse. Jordan's golf course also has drones that deliver anything its members have ordered.

Divot Golf @InADivot



chadilac_fsu Michael Jordan's course, The Grove XXIII... well its just the future!! Spent all morning trying to book on here!chadilac_fsu Michael Jordan's course, The Grove XXIII... well its just the future!! Spent all morning trying to book on here! 🎥 chadilac_fsu https://t.co/EguBujHiu0

Edited by Parimal