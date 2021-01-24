Watch: Mississippi State recruit destroys roof with massive dunk | High School Basketball

In recent high school basketball news, Mississippi State recruit Keshawn Murphy received an alley-oop pass from his teammate and he promptly slammed it home with two hands. But the young dunker from Ramsay High School in Birmingham, Alabama apparently didn’t know his own strength.

Murphy tore down not just the backboard but the entire basket support that was attached to the roof. It was one of those moments when fantasy became reality but reality was far beyond his wildest dreams.

HE TORE THE WHOLE HOOP OFF THE ROOF 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/eu4zKtoZRa — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) January 23, 2021

These young, energetic high school basketball players love talking about rim-rattling feats but this was certainly not what they had in mind. It’s a good thing every player on the court was able to get out of the way and no one got hurt when the metallic support dropped on the court.

High School Basketball: Keshawn Murphy vs NBA greats

A 3-star power forward according to 247Sports, high school basketball star Keshawn Murphy is 6-foot-10 and 220 pounds. He’s a big kid but not necessarily in the heavyweight class of the more popular players who have been known to tear down rims before.

Consider that NBA stars Darryl Dawkins and Shaquille O’Neal, two centers famous for their ring-destroying dunks, were in the 250- to 300-pound range when they were knocking out hoops off professional basketball backboards, not high school basketball backboards.

But even with Dawkins (6-foot-11) and O’Neal (7-foot-1) having the upper hand in size and weight, they have never done roof-dismantling slams like Keshawn Murphy just did.

This means that the high school basketball player is stronger than his body size would suggest. The Mississippi State signee has quite a story to tell after the game against Carver High School and a new reputation to live by.

Actually, the game isn’t done yet. According to an update from the team's Twitter account, they postponed the game due to a certain “malfunction.”

Advertisement

Carver game will be finished @ Ramsay next Thursday after the Carver/Ramsay game #2. We will finish the remaining 4:00 min. Goal malfunction @ Carver. — Ramsay Basketball (@RamsayHoops) January 23, 2021

Whichever court they decide to use, Ramsay High and Carver High had better prepare for a back-up venue in case Keshawn Murphy decides to rock another backboard-rocking dunk.

Mississippi State basketball officials ought to take note as well.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings seeking to move Nemanja Bjelica