Watch: Moustache-less LeBron James earns spot on ESPN analyst's video for most ugly facial hairstyles

Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James has struggled with very few things throughout his career. He has improved his game in several areas to the point where he can truly be considered one of the best at what he does. However, there is one aspect that he can't seem to master — his hair.

LeBron's hairline noticeably receded early in his career. This put him on the receiving end of jokes. It appears he has addressed this specific issue, but someone has brought up another hair-related problem — LeBron's beard.

In a clip that was reposted by Richard Jefferson's X (formerly Twitter) account, a TikTok creator created a list of "Nasty facial hair styles for black men" using NBA players as an example. LeBron's beard with no 'stache look from his second stint in Cleveland was used as one of these examples.

"This right here is nasty," the creator said. referring to LeBron James' former beard style. "You're running around like you were raised in Dutch, Pennsylvania. You're cursed that God gave you a beard with no 'stache, this is nasty work. Whether it's your fault or not don't do this, this is beyond nasty."

The TikTok creator who posted this video goes by the username kingdirtbag718 on the platform. He did post a video on this exact topic, but he did not use NBA players.

It appears someone edited the video to feature LeBron and two other ex-Cavs players, which was the one Jefferson ended up reposting to his account. Here is the original clip by kingdirtbag718.

Two of LeBron James' former Cavs teammates made the list for ugly facial hairstyles

Aside from LeBron James, two other guys who played with him during his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers made the list for "nasty facial hairs."

The first person is the man who reposted the video himself, Richard Jefferson. Jefferson made the list for not having any facial hair at all. The person who made the video said that this made a person look untrustworthy and ugly.

The third player who made the list, along with James and Jefferson, is rebounding specialist Kevin Love. Love wore the pencil chin strap facial hairstyle from when he was still a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Creator kingdirtbag718 said that, if you have one of these, you need to let it all grow.

The original clip on TikTok contained five different facial hairstyles that are considered to be nasty, and it used other celebrities as an example. However, the edited version featuring NBA players reposted by Richard Jefferson on his Twitter account ended at three with him, Love, and LeBron being the only ones used as examples.