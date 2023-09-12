Watch: Nikola Jokic's compatriot Novak Djokovic gets emotional alongside Serbian basketball team as crowd gathers to laud 24x Grand Slam champion

Novak Djokovic was welcomed back home to Serbia, alongside the Serbian national basketball team, after winning the U.S. Open. As fans welcomed him home, the tennis icon got teary and let his emotions show in front of his countrymen.

Djokovic made history recently after winning his 24th Grand Slam, further solidifying himself as one of the greatest athletes in the world. He defeat Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Fans cheered as he raised his trophy and tried to control his emotions in front of his supporters.

Watch as Djokovic was welcomed back home.

The Serbian men's national basketball team, on the other hand, recently had a great ending to its FIBA campaign. Although it wasn't able to win gold, returning home with the silver medal was still quite an accomplishment. The team did it without two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Additionally, Borisa Simanic suffered a heartbreaking injury during the 2023 FIBA World Cup. He had to get his kidneys removed in Manila, thus ending his participation in the tournament prematurely. The basketball team was greeted with a warm welcome from its supporters, alongside Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic has high praise for Nikola Jokic

Both athletes have praised each other in the past. Novak Djokovic even said that he believes Jokic is the best player on the planet right now. He explained why he thinks the Denver Nuggets center is the best player currently:

"Nikola Jokic is the best basketball player in the world at the moment. Incredible guy. Everyone is so amazed with his skills, what he does on a basketball court. I’m not a basketball expert, so I can’t really talk about his game so much, but I’m a huge fan.

"Obviously a Serbian basketball player coming from Serbia, dominating the NBA, is something that doesn’t happen very often. I think it never happened in the history of our basketball in Serbia, that we had best basketball player in the NBA. That’s amazing. We all love him, support him."

Jokic's road to the NBA wasn't easy as he wasn't highly drafted in 2014. He was mostly a benchwarmer who moved his way up into the rotation, but never changed how he played. His selflessness was his key to succeeding in the NBA and it looks like the five-time All-Star isn't finished yet.

Next season, Jokic and the Nuggets will try their best to compete and defend their title.

