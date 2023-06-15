Watch: Nikola Jokic turns up at Nuggets championship parade after denying he'd show up earlier

NBA champion and Finals MVP Nikola Jokic managed to fit into his schedule the Denver Nuggets' championship parade after hilariously telling the media he wanted to head home instead.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



(via



Nikola Jokic did show up for the Nuggets championship parade after all(via @NBA Nikola Jokic did show up for the Nuggets championship parade after all 🙌😅(via @NBA)https://t.co/nrzFwhhscq

Following the championship win in Game 5 of the Finals, Jokic told the media he haD other plans in mind on Thursday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shane Young @YoungNBA Nikola Jokic finding out when the parade will be, and saying he wants to go home Nikola Jokic finding out when the parade will be, and saying he wants to go home 😂 https://t.co/8umJGSiu8m

Just like how it was for the duration of the playoffs, his wife and daughter were with him during the parade in celebration of the team's championship.

Being known as a humble and soft-spoken guy, Nikola Jokic can easily be mistaken as someone who doesn't realize he has just won a ring. But it's just a testament to the kind of athlete Jokic is, all business in the end.

Jokic was picked 41st, going in the second round of the 2014 NBA draft. He was also picked last during this year's All-Star selections. For almost the majority of his career, Jokic has often been overlooked or disregarded by the media. Nikola is not really known as a flashy or athletic type of player like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

Jokic has drawn more comparisons to the likes of Larry Bird and Tim Duncan due to his silent demeanor on and off the court, along with his versatile playing style. The Nuggets' star center is able to counter any defense with his perimeter scoring, low-post offense, and elite playmaking.

During this year's postseason run, he averaged 30.0 points per game (54.8% shooting, including 46.1% from 3-point range), 13.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists.

Jokic eliminated Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns Anthony Edwards, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. There were no easy matchups nor even a cakewalk to the finals. Jokic delivered and handled his business to lead the Nuggets to the franchise's first championship.

Nikola Jokic's hilarious plans after the championship win

After wrapping up the finals series against the Miami Heat, Nikola Jokic already had a plan in mind to celebrate the hard-fought victory.

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix Jokic being excited to get back to Serbia for horse racing and wondering if the Nuggets will let him use the team plane is more peak Jokic Jokic being excited to get back to Serbia for horse racing and wondering if the Nuggets will let him use the team plane is more peak Jokic https://t.co/K2P8tuebrm

Jokic discussing horse racing as his hobby to pass the time and something he looks forward to has been included in a number of memes already. For NBA fans, it was refreshing to see a champion enjoy the simple slices of life and show more about who he is as a person.

Bryson @BrysonWright3 Eddie Gonzalez @bansky Cmon man lmaooooooo Cmon man lmaooooooo https://t.co/Myebr2PFw3 I’m convinced that if Jokic could he would just chill with his horses all day but he was cursed with being the most talented center of a generation twitter.com/bansky/status/… I’m convinced that if Jokic could he would just chill with his horses all day but he was cursed with being the most talented center of a generation twitter.com/bansky/status/…

For Nikola Jokic, consistently handling his business is all that matters in the end.

Poll : 0 votes