Watch: Norman Powell mercilessly pranks Clippers sophomore, stuffs his $37,000 Toyota with popcorn

Norman Powell pranked sophomore Moussa Diabaté, his Los Angeles Clippers teammate. He stuffed Diabaté's $37,000 Toyota RAV4 car with popcorn. As the rookie opened his car, popcorn fell out of the car door. Moussa was dumbfounded by what Powell had done to his expensive car.

Popcorn pranks on rookie and sophomore players by veterans are not unusual. Pranked by Powell, Moussa is only one of the countless players facing a prank from the veterans. Players like Kenyon Martin, Devin Booker and Dion Waiters have all been previous victims of popcorn pranks.

Powell is entering his third season with the Clippers after averaging 17.0 points last season with the team. He has been a big part of the rotation under Tyronn Lue. He previously played six seasons with the Toronto Raptors and won a championship with them in 2019, alongside fellow teammate Kawhi Leonard.

Should the Clippers give Norman Powell more time on the floor?

Norman Powell has played less than two full seasons with the Clippers. However, it has been four years since the Los Angeles Clippers landed Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The acquisition of two superstar players made them an instant favorite, at least in the Western Conference. However, since then, the Clippers have failed to stand tall on the promise.

One of the reasons that they have failed has been their heavy reliance on their superstar players. Klaw and PG are two of the best offensive players in the league, but they seemingly can’t be relied on with their health if there is too much responsibility on them. Perhaps it is time for Tyronn Lue to share some responsibility with other players like Powell.

Norman Powell is one of the players with whom Lue can bestow some offensive responsibilities. He is a proven scorer and can create his shot. In his four seasons, Powell has averaged over 17 points per game while shooting 48% from the field and 40% from the three-point line.

If Lue manages to optimize Powell within the given structure of the Clippers he should be a highly reliable player. Moreover, playing alongside a playmaker like Russell Westbrook would increase his overall offensive production. Westbrook can also set up shots for Powell from outside the perimeter.

Perhaps it is time for the Clippers to share some heavy duty with their role players. This might help Leonard and PG save their energy for the postseason and avoid significant injuries.