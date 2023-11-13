Watch: Obi Toppin throws down reverse slam over Joel Embiid

In the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers matchup on Sunday, Obi Toppin made his presence felt with an amazing move over reigning league MVP Joel Embiid. The former Dayton Flyer went out to live up to his college team's monicker with his recent in-game dunk.

At the 5:05 mark of the third quarter, the Pacers were trailing by five points. Toppin was ahead of the pack as the Sixers were not able to settle down on defense when he took advantage of the situation.

Tyrese Haliburton was quick to find the cutting forward as Toppin sliced through the elbow where Joel Embiid was caught off guard while trying to stay on guarding Myles Turner.

In a flash, Obi Toppin went by Embiid and both players were in mid-air. With a half-second advantage on the hop and Embiid right behind, Toppin found the opening to the hoop. He slammed it with the hand of the six-time NBA All-Star near the hoop.

The Pacers trailed by three points but the Sixers managed to pull away in the fourth quarter with the hot hand of Tyrese Maxey and the interior presence of Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia 76ers get the last laugh as Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey dominate Obi Toppin's Indiana Pacers

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to hold home-court advantage as they tallied their eighth win in nine games, beating the Indiana Pacers 137-126. Tyrese Maxey had a 50-point night to lead the team along with seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Joel Embiid also had an eventful night with 37 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block. Tobias Harris contributed 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the victory

On the other side, Tyrese Haliburton had 25 points, 17 assists, two steals and a block in the loss. Myles Turner chipped in with 22 points, five boards and three blocks while Obi Toppin, who had a dunk over Toppin, scored 14 points.

The Philadelphia 76ers are still on top of the NBA Eastern Conference standings with their record improving to 8-1. They will be facing the Indiana Pacers again on Nov. 14 before tackling the Boston Celtics at the end of a back-to-back on the 15th.

Meanwhile, the Pacers' three-game winning streak just got snapped and they have to deal with the Sixers again in two days. They own a 6-3 record and will take on the Orlando Magic on November 19 before going on the road to battle the Atlanta Hawks two days later.