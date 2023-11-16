Watch: Paolo Banchero drills game-winner despite Zach Lavine making 2 ridiculous equalizers

The game between the Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls on Wednesday had an exciting finish, with Paolo Banchero and Zach LaVine trading shots. The matchup captured the attention of basketball fans as it stood out on the NBA's eight-game slate.

With 12.7 seconds to go, the Bulls were down by three points. Caruso inbounded the ball from the side of the court and found Nikola Vucevic on top of the 3-point line but was guarded by Jonathan Isaac.

LaVine got the ball from Vucevic through a switch, leaving Jalen Suggs behind. Right before the switch settled, Lavine pulled up five feet beyond the 3-point line to tie the game with 7.5 seconds left.

Here's the video of the play:

The ball was now with the Orlando Magic who had a chance to avoid going to overtime. Joe Ingles was tasked to inbound the ball. He found Paolo Banchero, trying to maximize his matchup with Caruso posting at the nail.

Paolo Banchero banged his body with Caruso, took four dribbles, pivoted and faded away at the shaded area as the ball got a friendly bounce before going through the rim. The Magic led 96-94 with 1.4 seconds left.

In a last-ditch chance to seal the game for the Bulls, Patrick Williams got the ball by the half court, took two dribbles and tried a side-leaner by the elbow three but could only hit the side of the rim. The final score was 96-94 in favor of the Magic.

Paolo Banchero leads the Orlando Magic past the Chicago Bulls

The Orlando Magic registered their second win in three games against the Chicago Bulls to improve to 6-5 on the season. Paolo Banchero led the charge with a near-double-double of 17 points and nine rebounds.

Complementing him was Cole Anthony who came off the bench with 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal. Goga Bitadze tallied a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds while Franz Wagner registered 13 points.

On the other side, Zach LaVine led all scorers with 19 points with five boards and three dimes. Nikola Vucevic contributed from the paint with 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while Alex Caruso came off the bench with 16 points as well.

The teams meet again on Friday. After that, the Chicago Bulls battle the Miami Heat twice between Nov. 18 to 20 at the United Center, while the Orlando Magic hit the road against the Indiana Pacers on the road on Sunday.