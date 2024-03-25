Watch: Paul George’s son rocks dad's oversized Nike AIR Max 1s while jamming to Drake’s hit song ‘Jimmy Cooks’

The LA Clippers and Paul George are vying for the best playoff position in the stacked NBA Western Conference. Meanwhile, his wife, Daniela Rajic-George, has been busy keeping their kids in check.

Daniela shared a sweet video of her youngest son, Paul Vuk George, wearing an oversized Nike Air Max 1. Furthermore, the kid is dancing to Drake's hit "Jimmy Cooks."

The 13-second video shows Paul Vuk George feeling the music of Drake while also dancing to the beat like a rapper.

Paul Vuk's dad has been an endorser of Nike even before his rookie season in 2010.

Paul Vik George was born in October 2021 and is the youngest of three in Daniela and Paul's family. He has two other sisters, Olivia George (born May 2014) and Natasha Geoge (born November 2017).

Paul George shared on his podcast that he had no bad blood with Drake

In the 2016 NBA playoffs, when Paul George was still playing for the Indiana Pacers, his team faced off against the Toronto Raptors in the first round. As Drake was a part-owner of the Raptors, he took the opportunity to taunt George on social media when the Raptors took a 3-2 lead.

The media rode on Drake's tweet about George with a teardrop, creating 'beef' with each other. This was recalled by PG13 in his podcast when he hosted Norman Powell, saying that they didn't really have bad blood.

"I remember when he was beefing with me. He posted like me with a teardrop. It wasn't like a beef like f*** him like it was just like funny play on cause we're playing him- and he posted a tear drop of me. I thought it was funny," said George at the 4:44 mark.

The Indiana Pacers went on to take Game 6, with Paul George having a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds. However, when the series shifted back to the Toronto Raptors home court for Game 7, that was the end of the road for George's Indiana Pacers.

The Toronto Raptors then went on to beat the Miami Heat in the second round and their playoff run ended when they took on LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, losing 4-2.