Watch: Pete Davidson pushes fan away after Knicks vs Cavs playoff game

Pete Davidson was one of the many celebrities who attended Game 4 between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers. The game was played at Madison Square Garden, which is why it was packed with prominent celebrities.

Davidson was born and raised in New York, so it's not surprising that he attended the big playoff game. However, his night was somewhat ruined by a fan who tried to approach him after the game.

The 29-year-old comedian pushed away the man who approached him. The man is also a Knicks fan and seems to be a fan of the comedian as well.

Pete Davidson spent time with his fans after the game

During Game 4 of the Knicks-Cavaliers series, Pete Davidson was seen sitting next to Jon Stewart, another popular comedian. The two had a lot of fun as their favorite team won the game and took a 3-1 series lead.

After the game, Davidson was seen among his fans. He took some time to spend with his fans and was posing for selfies with them. However, one fan got too close to him, which is why the comedian pushed him away.

You can watch the video of the incident below.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Pete Davidson pushes a fan away at Knicks game Pete Davidson pushes a fan away at Knicks game https://t.co/OAig1D5d5a

As you can see, the Knicks fan who approached Davidson got very close to him and even wrapped his arm around the comedian's shoulder. Furthermore, it appears that he said something to the celebrity, which may have been the reason for the push.

Fortunately, the push did not escalate into something bigger. After he was pushed, the man and Pete Davidson exchanged a few words. However, the fan seemed to have realized that he was wrong and decided to walk away after a brief exchange.

Davidson is a big fan of the Knicks (Image via Getty Images)

Davidson is a big fan of the New York Knicks and was in attendance for both games 3 and 4 of the series against the Cavaliers. The comedian most likely won't attend Game 5 as it will be played in Cleveland. However, if the Knicks lose, they will go back home for Game 6.

The Knicks took a 3-1 series lead on Sunday, beating the Cavaliers 102-93. Only 12 teams in NBA history have managed to win the series after being down 1-3, and it's very unlikely that the Cavs will become the 13th team to do so.

However, Pete Davidson might watch another game live in New York. The Cavaliers might lose the series, but they've been exceptional at home this season, which is why there is a good chance they will win Game 5 and return to the Big Apple.

