Watch: Rajon Rondo sighted for first time since arrest, coaches up Anthony Davis during Lakers-Nuggets

Late last month, former NBA player Rajon Rondo was arrested in Indiana due to firearm and drug-related charges. He was pulled over by a state trooper after a report came out that a black automobile had been spotted moving around recklessly. The 2008 NBA champ with the Boston Celtics had been driving a black 2022 Tesla when he was signaled by the police officer to stop.

The police did further investigation after reportedly smelling marijuana coming from the vehicle. After a search was conducted, Rondo allegedly had marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm inside his car. The former basketball point guard also had a juvenile, who was later released to a family member, with him when he was apprehended.

Rajon Rondo, who is facing misdemeanor charges, was booked at the Jackson County jail before paying the bond for his release. He is scheduled to appear in court at a still unspecified date.

On Thursday, he was seen at Crypto.com Arena doing this:

Rondo was part of the 2020-championship-winning LA Lakers team that was led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He became just the second player in NBA history to win titles with the league’s biggest rivals, the Celtics and the Lakers.

The former three-time assists champ is considered to be one of the smartest players in NBA history. Several former teammates, including James, and opponents have been amazed by Rondo’s basketball IQ and savvy. It wasn’t a surprise that he was spotted talking to Davis about something he might have seen in the game.

Some Lakers fans have been clamoring for Rajon Rondo’s hiring as an assistant coach

Darvin Ham has unsurprisingly been in the limelight with the way the LA Lakers have been playing. After winning the NBA In-Season Tournament, the Lakers have been having a roller-coaster ride. LA had a 14-9 record heading into the finals of the inaugural title matchup in Las Vegas. Since then, the Lakers are only 13-17.

Many have been calling for Ham’s firing. Some are also suggesting that if he isn’t axed, he should bolster his coaching staff with someone like Terry Stotts and Rajon Rondo.

Stotts was the longtime Portland Trail Blazers head coach who left the Milwaukee Bucks just as the season started. Rondo is respected in the Lakers locker room and is known to be exceptional in his understanding of the game.

Given Rajon Rondo’s situation, the Lakers aren’t likely to get involved with him. Still, fans of the franchise are all too happy to see the two-time champ care for his former teammates.

