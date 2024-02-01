Watch: Rappers Quavo & Rich The Kid spotted filming rap video courtside at Lakers vs Hawks game.

Quavo is a longtime fan of the Atlanta Hawks. The rapper took his fandom to another level this week. He sat courtside at the Atlanta Hawks game when they hosted the LA Lakers on Tuesday. He added some Hollywood flair to the game, fitting for the opponent.

The rapper was seen filming a music video courtside during the Hawks' matchup with the Lakers. He was with fellow rapper Rich the Kid. The duo had a hype man alongside them, and another cameraman filming the two dancing while sitting courtside.

A fan-captured video shows the rappers dancing along during a free throw, paying no attention to the game. The pair also donned flashy outfits and chains for the occasion.

There is no word on what song they were filming the music video for. However, the rapper did reply to the viral video.

“The grind don’t stop… hit coming,” Quavo tweeted.

The unreleased song and music video will likely feature shots from the footage they captured during the matchup against the Lakers. What better place to flex than courtside of an NBA game?

Quavo has longstanding relationship with the Atlanta Hawks

This is not the first time the rapper sat courtside for an Atlanta Hawks game. He was even honored with his own night.

Last season, the Hawks had "Quavo Night" during a game against the Brooklyn Nets. The rapper was in attendance and celebrated his birthday at the game for the special occasion.

On the previous edition of “Quavo Night,” Trae Young went off for 50 points and gave his jersey to the rapper after the game. It was one of the final games before Covid-19 suspended the season. The game was a win for the Hawks against the Miami Heat on Feb. 20, 2020.

The 50-point outburst was a career-high for Young at the time. He has since passed it with a 56-point performance on Jan. 3, 2022 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The rapper's ties to the Hawks run deep. He grew up in the suburbs of Atlanta in Gwinnett county. He was born and raised in the area and grew up a Hawks fan.

The rapper was an athlete himself. He was the starting quarterback for his high school. He got widespread popularity as a member of the rap group Migos. He partnered with his nephew Takeoff and friend Offset to form the group. They recorded multi-platinum singles while being on a chart-topping run.

The group decided to go their separate ways in 2023. A year prior, Takeoff was fatally shot in Houston, Texas.

