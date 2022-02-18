Watch: Reggie Jackson with insane handles leaves bodies on the floor, as Houston Rockets' Christian Wood and Garrison Mathews struggle to defend him

Reggie Jackson and the LA Clippers recorded one of their biggest wins of the season against the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Ty Lue's men registered a 31-point blowout win in the contest, improving their record to 30-31 for the season.

The Clippers dominated their opponents in style, and Jackson was at the forefront of it all. The point guard registered a 12-point, 14-assist double-double to go along with one of the flashiest handle clips of all time. Two Rockets players, Garrison Mathews and Christian Wood, fell for his fake dribble during a play. Here's the video (via ESPN):

Reggie Jackson was unable to complete the play as his 3-point shot did not fall. Nevertheless, this will likely be a highlight reel that will be viewed for a long time.

Reggie Jackson, LA Clippers head into All-Star break with momentum on their side

Reggie Jackson #1 of the Los Angeles Clippers gets a pat on the shoulder from teammate Terance Mann #14

The LA Clippers have managed to stay afloat in the race to make the playoffs, despite injuries to All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. They have also done an excellent job of acquiring one of the deepest rosters in the league. That has been key to their unexpected run thus far.

Most of the Clippers' wins can be attributed to their teamwork. Their recent victory against the Rockets is a great testament to that. Seven of their players scored more than 10 points in that game. Their bench unit was also impressive as they contributed a combined 67 points.

The LA Clippers could see Paul George return in March if his next re-evaluation is all good to go. His return could propel them into contention for a sixth-place finish. The Clippers are currently four games behind the Denver Nuggets.

George was in stellar form before being sidelined due to injury. He was averaging 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists during across 26 games.

The LA Clippers have managed to add the likes of Norman Powell and Robert Covington to their roster at the trade deadline. So George's return could give them a legitimate push towards the business end of the regular-season campaign.

Tyronn Lue's men have the 18th-toughest schedule remaining as per Tankathon, so that could also work in their favor.

Regardless of how the season goes, the LA Clippers have plenty to look forward to as they aim to claim their first NBA title. Kawhi Leonard will also be available, making the Clippers a hot candidate to win it all next year.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh