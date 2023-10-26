Watch: 'Rizz God' Shams Charania gets edgy as Kay Adams, who openly flirted with him on live TV, steals his phone

The Athletic's Shams Charania is famously known for being first on the news when it comes to the NBA, similar to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Interestingly, Charania has found himself in hilarious situations with Fan Duel TV's "Up & Adams" host Kay Adams.

The two Fan Duel TV personalities recently got on air together in a segment of "Up & Adams." The two can be seen teasing and joking with one another until Kay Adams immediately goes to snatch Shams Charania's phone. Adams even asked Charania a critical question:

"Is this where all the secrets are?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

It can't be understated how important Charania's cell phone is to him. Being one of the more well-known NBA Insiders in the industry, it makes sense why Charania would prefer to have his cell phone with him all the time.

What made the incident even more hilarious and entertaining to watch is that Shams Charania was caught off guard when his phone was suddenly taken right in front of him. This also isn't the first time that Charania and Kay Adams have had this kind of interaction with one another on live television.

Interestingly, Kay Adams has covered the NFL and has done work on SiriusXM's "Livin The Fantasy" and "Fantasy Drive." She has also worked on DirectTV's "NFL Sunday Ticket Fantasy Zone."

Shams Charania sheds light on his usual routine

The Athletic's Shams Charania provided a look into how his usual days go, being one of the more prominent sources for anything NBA-related, as per Basketball Insiders' Antonio Kozlow.

"My mind is consumed by, 'What can I do today to get information that I didn't have yesterday?'" Charania said, adding, "It consumes everything I do."

From Charania's comments, he briefly discussed his never-ending process of obtaining information each day, especially considering the busy cycle prominent in NBA news.

The NBA Insider also talked about what he does when he needs to take a breather from his work.

Charania specifically cited his preference for poolside and a relaxing type of vacation as opposed to busy formats requiring concise itineraries. It goes to show how Shams Charania doesn't technically stop working even on vacation days, as the search for new information is always a must for him.

"I prefer the poolside sit-and-do-nothing vacation," Charania said, "So I can still be on my phone as constant as I wanna be. But did it get to, like, 14 hours? Yes. Did I get to, like, 12 or 13 hours some days? Yes. I think that's a win."