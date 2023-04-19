Watch: Russell Westbrook comes out of nowhere to block Kevin Durant in Game 2

Russell Westbrook was amazing defensively for the LA Clippers in Game 1 of their first round matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Westbrook continued it early in Game 2 when he came out of nowhere to block Kevin Durant's shot.

With 10 minutes left in the first quarter and the game tied at five apiece, Durant was battling Westbrook for position inside the arc. Westbrook almost got the steal before KD drove to the basket against Ivica Zubac.

The Suns superstar tried to fade away from Zubac, but Westbrook came out of nowhere to block his shot. It was another amazing display of defense from the former OKC Thunder star.

Russell Westbrook's defense was one of the main reasons why the LA Clippers got the 115-110 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 on Sunday. Westbrook had two steals and three blocks, with one of his blocks coming against Devin Booker late in the fourth quarter.

However, Westbrook was awful offensively in Game 1. He had nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, but shot 3-for-19 from the field. He was also 1-for-6 from beyond the arc. Despite his bad shooting night, the former MVP made up for it with his defense and was praised by teammate Kawhi Leonard.

"Making winning plays, getting deflections on balls, offensive rebounding, getting us into our sets, that is playoff basketball,"Leonard said. "You might not have the best night shooting, but you've got to impact the game some type of way and he did that tonight."

NBA investigating Russell Westbrook's incident with fan at halftime of Game 1

Russell Westbrook of the LA Clippers.

At halftime of Game 1 between the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns, Russell Westbrook got into it with a fan. The incident was caught on video as it happened in the Suns' club area inside the Footprint Center, a pathway that leads to the locker rooms.

"What? What happened, bro?" the fan said to Westbrook.

"Watch your mouth," Westbrook responded.

"Take it like a man," the fan said.

"Watch your mouth motherf***er," Westbrook said. "Watch your mouth."

"Talk about it. Be about," the fan replied as the video ends.

According to Shams Charania and Law Murray of The Athletic, the NBA began investigating the incident. Westbrook was not facing suspension and was available to play for Game 2. Clippers head coach Ty Lue has already instructed his players not to use the pathway into the locker rooms.

